Greece’s creditors approve debt relief package

  • Nov. 22, 2018 4:02 p.m.
  • News

ATHENS, Greece — A eurozone bailout fund has approved the implementation of a major debt relief plan for Greece that it says would provide the crisis-scarred country significant savings over several decades.

The measures include a complex mix of interest rate improvements and repayment deferrals that were initially agreed upon in June. Meeting in Luxembourg on Thursday, the board of the bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility, activated the program after determining that Greece had met a list of conditions.

Klaus Regling, who heads the agency and its descendant fund, the ESM, said some of the relief measures activated Thursday remained “conditional on the continued implementation of key reforms.”

“We estimate that the total package of medium-term measures agreed by ministers last June should lead to a cumulative reduction of Greece’s debt-to-GDP ratio of around 30 percentage points until 2060.”

Greece ended its third international bailout in August but remains under tight supervision by European Union institutions to continue administrative reforms and cost-cutting measures despite high levels of poverty and unemployment.

Thursday’s decision was taken a day after a European Commission report said Greece was complying with its post-bailout commitments.

Under 2019 budget figures submitted to parliament this week, the country’s massive debt will peak at 180.4 per cent of annual output this year and ease to 167.8 per cent in 2019 — a drop from 335 billion euros to 323 billion euros ($382 billion to $368 billion).

Separately Thursday, Greece’s central bank announced a long-awaited proposal to reduce the huge volume of troubled loans that continue to weigh on Greek banks.

A special state-backed fund would handle some 40 billion euros worth of loans and securitize them.

Nearly 48 per cent of all loans are non-performing or troubled, according to Bank of Greece data from before the bailout exit.

Previous story
Red Deer postal workers remain hopeful
Next story
Red Deer man arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer

Just Posted

Dragons’ Den star provides inspirational entrepreneurship message

Minhas Breweries and Distillery co-founder Manjit Minhas spoke at Festival Business Lunch

Red Deer roads workers gear up for another winter of de-icing roads

Some 7,000 tonnes of sand, mixed with a bit of salt, was used on roads last year

Red Deer man arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer

He showed signs of being on illegal drugs

Former RDC president Bill Forbes died this month

He was instrumental in getting the RDC Arts Centre built

Red Deer postal workers remain hopeful

Back to work legislation introduced

Video: Red Deer Golf and Country Club to host 2019 Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship

The Red Deer Golf and Country Club is set to host a… Continue reading

Exclusive: B.C. postal worker accuses Canada Post of questionable tactics during strike

Vancouver Island carrier says the backlog of mail is a ‘fabricated crisis’

Name of potential Halifax CFL team a ‘horse race’ between Schooners and Storm

HALIFAX — The contest to name Halifax’s proposed CFL team appears to… Continue reading

Diana Ross to headline frigid Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade

NEW YORK — Diana Ross might be singing “Stop! In The Name… Continue reading

19-year-old Yorkshire Terrier retires from ‘The Nutcracker’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After more than 125 performances in “The Nutcracker” in… Continue reading

Morneau hopes new NAFTA deal signed next week, stresses tariff issue is separate

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he’s hopeful the newly struck… Continue reading

Americans, Canadians are warned not to eat romaine lettuce

NEW YORK — Health officials in the U.S. and Canada told people… Continue reading

Oilers top Sharks 4-3 in OT in Hitchcock’s 1st game as coach

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers responded the… Continue reading

Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse pondering options ahead of season

TORONTO — Heading into an important season, Canadian sprint star Andre De… Continue reading

Most Read