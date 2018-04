Less methane gas creation in the landfill is one benefit

Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer says she’s already using her green cart. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Mayor Tara Veer and some city councillors were on hand on Tuesday morning to help officially launch the green cart program in Red Deer.

Veer said she’s eager to use the carts for composting at her home to extend the life of the Red Deer landfiill and do something good for the environment.

(More to come).