Greenland village watches looming iceberg, weather forecast

BERLIN — Low-lying areas of a village in northwestern Greenland remain evacuated as villagers and local authorities monitor a vast iceberg for signs it could move closer or break apart, threatening the remote settlement.

Kenneth Elkjaer, a journalist with Greenland public broadcaster KNR, said Sunday the iceberg is about 500 – 600 metres (about one-third of a mile) offshore and “everybody is waiting to see what happens to the weather.”

On Friday, 33 of Innaarsuit’s 169 residents had to move to higher ground due to concerns the iceberg could flip or chunks of it could break off, causing a large wave that might flood parts of the village.

Elkjaer said in an email that “police and local authorities will evaluate the situation again tomorrow.”

Earthquakes and tsunamis have created major floods in Greenland in recent years.

