Greenpeace members arrested for climbing Olympic Stadium tower in Montreal

MONTREAL — Several Greenpeace members climbed the outside of the Olympic Stadium tower in Montreal on Thursday to protest the federal government’s decision to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline project.

The five climbers, who were equipped with cables and harnesses, ascended partway up the 165-metre-tall structure, which is built at a 45-degree angle.

They then unfurled a banner as a message for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with the sign reading, Stop Pipelines, Don’t Dirty Our Money.

They later descended without incident and were arrested by Montreal police.

Greenpeace spokeswoman Loujain Kurdi said the climbers wanted to send a message to Trudeau that “climate leaders do not build pipelines.”

In a phone interview, she said Ottawa’s decision to spend $4.5 billion to take over the Trans Mountain project goes against its international commitments to reduce emissions.

“Instead of spending $4.5 billion of taxpayer money on one pipeline, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could help us build three million electric rechargeable stations,” she said.

“For even less than that, for only $3.2 billion, he could fulfil the promise he made last December and ensure that every Indigenous community across Canada has access to drinking water.”

She added Trudeau still has time to back out of the deal, since the government and the company have given themselves until this coming Sunday to seek a third-party buyer for the pipeline.

Police cordoned off the area below the tower, and tourists and employees were barred from the stadium until around 11:30 a.m.

Montreal police spokeswoman Caroline Chevrefils said officers arrested four women and three men between the ages of 26 and 40.

Two women were arrested on the ground at around 9:30 a.m., whereas the five climbers were stopped after descending from the structure at around 11 a.m.

All seven will be charged with conspiracy and mischief over $5,000 and will be released on a promise to appear, Chevrefils said.

The organization carried out a similar action earlier in July when several climbers dangled under Vancouver’s Ironworkers Memorial Bridge for 36 hours to create what the organization called an “aerial blockade,” according to a Greenpeace news release.

Previous story
Central Alberta receives funding for regional emergency training
Next story
Auto industry warns Trump administration of ‘alarming’ tariff fallout

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer gets a taste of unique, fun chilis at cook off

From deer meat to Grand Marnier to raspberry jam everyone at the… Continue reading

NDP wants transport minister to spell out plan to replace Greyhound service

OTTAWA — The opposition New Democrats are calling on the Trudeau government… Continue reading

Auto industry warns Trump administration of ‘alarming’ tariff fallout

OTTAWA — The Trump administration heard plea after plea Thursday from the… Continue reading

Canadian government threatens to retaliate if Trump imposes auto tariffs

OTTAWA — The federal government has sent a blunt warning to the… Continue reading

City of Burnaby issues eviction notice to protesters at Kinder Morgan terminal

BURNABY, B.C. — The City of Burnaby is evicting protesters from a… Continue reading

WATCH: Global FMX at Westerner Days

There are three freestyle motocross shows a day at Westerner Park this week

Greenpeace members arrested for climbing Olympic Stadium tower in Montreal

MONTREAL — Several Greenpeace members climbed the outside of the Olympic Stadium… Continue reading

B.C.’s Site C dam project behind schedule, plagued by problems: expert

British Columbia’s mammoth Site C hydro-electric project is seriously behind schedule, plagued… Continue reading

Charges laid against woman found in Innisfail hotel room with eight dogs

A woman faces 12 charges after eight dogs were seized from an… Continue reading

Ottawa police investigating fireworks incident involving fans at TFC-Fury match

Ottawa police are investigating a fire that delayed Wednesday night’s Canadian Championship… Continue reading

Pay down debt or save money? How to allocate your cash

It’s one of the most common questions financial advisers hear: should I… Continue reading

Rivers dry and fields dust, Iranian farmers turn to protest

VARZANEH, Iran — The small group of Iranian farmers gathered around their… Continue reading

‘Brady Bunch’ house for sale for nearly $1.9M

LOS ANGELES — The home featured in the opening and closing scenes… Continue reading

Five lambs, horse, cat and dog stolen from Sundre-area home

Man and woman face charges

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month