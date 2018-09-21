Grey Cup in Red Deer to raise funds for military families

The Grey Cup arrived in Red Deer in style.
CFL’s hallowed trophy was given a military escort to the West Park Retirement Lodge on Friday morning led by a pair of G-Wagons, the modern Canadian military’s version of the Jeep.
The trophy was in town as part of a fundraiser for the Military Family Resource Centre, an organization that supports military families with counselling, retreats and other services. More than $20,000 was expected to be raised in Central Alberta, with all of the money staying in the community to help local veterans and their families.
More to come …