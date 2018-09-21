Grey Cup in Red Deer to raise funds for military families

Money raised will go to the Military Family Resource Centre and be used locally

Red Deer Second World War veteran Tommy Baker was among those who got to see the CFL’s Grey Cup up close. The Grey Cup was in Red Deer on Friday to help raise funds for the Military Family Resource Centre. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

The Grey Cup arrived in Red Deer in style.

CFL’s hallowed trophy was given a military escort to the West Park Retirement Lodge on Friday morning led by a pair of G-Wagons, the modern Canadian military’s version of the Jeep.

The trophy was in town as part of a fundraiser for the Military Family Resource Centre, an organization that supports military families with counselling, retreats and other services. More than $20,000 was expected to be raised in Central Alberta, with all of the money staying in the community to help local veterans and their families.

