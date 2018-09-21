Red Deer Second World War veteran Tommy Baker was among those who got to see the CFL’s Grey Cup up close. The Grey Cup was in Red Deer on Friday to help raise funds for the Military Family Resource Centre. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

Grey Cup in Red Deer to raise funds for military families

Money raised will go to the Military Family Resource Centre and be used locally

The Grey Cup arrived in Red Deer in style.

CFL’s hallowed trophy was given a military escort to the West Park Retirement Lodge on Friday morning led by a pair of G-Wagons, the modern Canadian military’s version of the Jeep.

The trophy was in town as part of a fundraiser for the Military Family Resource Centre, an organization that supports military families with counselling, retreats and other services. More than $20,000 was expected to be raised in Central Alberta, with all of the money staying in the community to help local veterans and their families.

More to come …

Previous story
Ontario finance minister projects $15B deficit for province

Just Posted

Grey Cup in Red Deer to raise funds for military families

Money raised will go to the Military Family Resource Centre and be used locally

Red Deer Mayor: City council responding to social and safety issues

Tara Veer writes an open letter

Women’s transitional roles explored in The Pink Cloudless exhibit by Red Deer artist

Alysse Bowd explores the gap between ‘maidenhood and motherhood’

Red Deer grassroots campaign takes aim at drugs, homelessness

Online support for Stand Up For A Safe Community

Valley View Manor officially open in Rimbey

Flexible care available

VIDEO: B.C. deer struggles with life-preserver caught in antlers

Campbell River resident captures entangled deer on camera

Liberal leader doubles down on notion that $75 weekly grocery bill is possible

MONTREAL — One day after being ridiculed for saying it was possible… Continue reading

Jury resumes deliberating man’s guilt in Calgary mother of four’s death

CALGARY — Jurors are continuing to deliberate the guilt of a man… Continue reading

Ontario finance minister projects $15B deficit for province

TORONTO — Ontario’s finance minister said the province will have to make… Continue reading

Trump drops civil tone, slams Kavanaugh accuser credibility

WASHINGTON — Abandoning his previous restraint, President Donald Trump challenged the credibility… Continue reading

New evacuations ordered because of Florence flooding

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A new round of evacuations was ordered in South… Continue reading

Ancient treasures on show in Germany reveal turbulent past

BERLIN — An arrowhead firmly lodged in the skull of an ancient… Continue reading

Eerily empty condo-style retail mall in Calgary postpones grand opening

CALGARY — The developer of a nearly empty new mall just north… Continue reading

Mass tourism threatens Croatia’s ‘Game of Thrones’ town

DUBROVNIK, Croatia — Marc van Bloemen has lived in the old town… Continue reading

Most Read