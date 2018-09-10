Growing Central Alberta client list means move to larger space for The Lending Cupboard

The Lending Cupboard is growing to keep up with rising demand in Central Alberta for wheelchairs, walkers and other medical equipment.

With a lengthening list of aging clients, the charity has moved into spacious new accommodations at 7803 Gaetz Ave.

The new North Red Deer location (across from Rona) is almost double the size, at 6,200 square feet, of its former space in downtown Red Deer. Executive-director Dawna Morey said more elbow room is needed as client numbers have grown to more than 10,000 people in the past year.

This compares to just 456 people helped in 2006, when The Lending Cupboard got started.

“We get everybody — from 18-month-old children with spina bidifa who need special walkers, to teenagers and young adults who break their legs and need air boots and crutches, to older people who have had knee or hip surgery,” said Morey. But about 70 per cent of the group’s clients are age 55 or older, with mobility issues, including Parkinson’s and MS.

Since Central Alberta’s population is aging, Morey doesn’t expect demand to taper off anytime soon.

At Tuesday’s grand opening celebration, Red Deer North MLA Kim Schreiner and Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer spoke about the importance of the service delivered by The Lending Cupboard.

Marty Rehman, a quadriplegic who uses a wheelchair, said “It’s so valuable to people because they equipment is so expensive … and The Lending Cupboard has always supported people with the equipment they may need at a no-cost basis. (the group is important), not only to Red Deer but the surrounding communities.”

The charity was presented with two cheques towards the $500,000 cost of the move and renovation of the new location.

A $25,000 donation was given Tuesday by Servus Credit Union, which also helped finance the beginning of The Lending Cupboard 11 years ago.

As well, The Lending Cupboard received $500 from the Spruce View Lions Club.

Morey said she’s very grateful for the community support. Her group is now more than halfway towards meeting its fundraising goal.

The charity needs space to store about 10,000 pieces of medical equipment that’s often loaned out to more than one person each year. Morey said some medical aids are donated to the charity, but many are purchased with money that comes in from sponsors and service groups.

She added that a larger sanitizing station, as well as more room for 70 core volunteers to manoeuvre, were among the considerations that necessitated the move.

About 11,000 volunteer hours — or the equivalent of five full-time positions — are given to the group annually.



lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com

