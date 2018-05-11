Guatemala asks Swedish, Venezuelan ambassadors to leave

GUATEMALA CITY — Sweden looked to Guatemala for an explanation on Friday after the Central American country asked both the European nation and Venezuela to remove their ambassadors and accused them of interfering in its internal affairs.

Sweden’s foreign minister says it is “very unfortunate” that the country’s ambassador to Guatemala has been ordered to leave.

Margot Walstrom says the Swedish government will ask for “further explanations” as to why ambassador Anders Kompass has been given 30 days to leave, adding the Scandinavian country’s stance and actions “in matters relating to human rights and anti-corruption are well known.”

A Guatemalan government press release Thursday said Guatemala also wants Venezuelan diplomat Elena Alicia Salcedo to depart.

Kompass is a well-known official and human rights defender. A few days earlier he had announced Sweden’s financial support for a United Nations-sponsored commission investigating corruption in Guatemala.

The commission, which goes by the initials CICIG, had accused Guatemala President Jimmy Morales of corruption related to alleged illegal campaign financing while he was secretary general of his party. Morales subsequently tried unsuccessfully to expel the commission’s head, Ivan Velasquez, from the country.

But Guatemala did not say why it was expelling Kompass and Salcedo beyond alleging “interference in its internal affairs.”

Sweden’s TT news agency says Guatemala’s ambassador to Sweden has been summoned, but did not say when.

At a press conference, foreign minister Sandra Jovel described the move as a sovereign decision by her government. She said there were no plans to expel other diplomats.

Former Guatemalan foreign minister Fernando Carrera said the government was trying to withdraw the financial and political support for the CICIG because of its investigations into corruption.

“It’s a desperate attempt, because the government has increasingly less internal support and must get rid of them,” Carrera said.

___

Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark contributed to this story.

Sonia Perez D., The Associated Press

Previous story
Proposed Conservative parental tax credit would cost $600M or more: PBO
Next story
Lac-Megantic rail bypass to be funded jointly by federal, Quebec governments

Just Posted

Lac-Megantic rail bypass to be funded jointly by federal, Quebec governments

LAC-MEGANTIC, Que. — The Quebec and federal governments say they will jointly… Continue reading

Black bear devours two-dozen cupcakes left in baker’s car

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The smell of two dozen… Continue reading

Israel calls on Syria’s Assad to ‘get rid’ of Iranian forces

JERUSALEM — Israel’s defence minister Friday called on President Bashar Assad to… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer Airport looks to strengthen and grow

The Red Deer Airport is looking to bring ultra-low cost carriers to… Continue reading

Special Olympians to compete in bowling championship

Bowlers from Red Deer and Olds join Team Alberta

Countdown to Women of Excellence is on

Raffle draw on Saturday

Black bear devours two-dozen cupcakes left in baker’s car

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The smell of two dozen… Continue reading

Guatemala asks Swedish, Venezuelan ambassadors to leave

GUATEMALA CITY — Sweden looked to Guatemala for an explanation on Friday… Continue reading

Lesbos: Europe’s migrant barrier nears breaking point

LESBOS, Greece — At the heart of Moria, an overcrowded refugee camp… Continue reading

Royal retreat of Windsor ready to party for Harry, Meghan

WINDSOR, England — Few towns are as quintessentially English as Windsor, the… Continue reading

Lac-Megantic rail bypass to be funded jointly by federal, Quebec governments

LAC-MEGANTIC, Que. — The Quebec and federal governments say they will jointly… Continue reading

Local sports: Emma Holmes wraps up stellar high school volleyball career

Emma Holmes can look back at her high school volleyball career with… Continue reading

Stastny and Jets beat Predators in Game 7, advance to Western Conference final

Jets 5 Predators 1 (Winnipeg wins series 4-3) NASHVILLE — Paul Stastny… Continue reading

Grain handling group says CP Rail unfairly sharing blame for transport ills

CALGARY — The onus for improving grain transportation in Canada is not… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month