UPDATE: Two men found guilty in triple-homicide

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

Joshua Frank confessed to the murders of Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus during a conversation with an undercover RCMP officer who was posing as an organized crime boss. (Photo contributed by RCMP)

Jason Klaus wanted his family dead and he hired Joshua Frank to pull the trigger, a judge ruled Wednesday.

“I am satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt of the guilt of Jason Klaus and the guilt of Joshua Frank on all of the respective charges against them of first-degree murder,” said Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Eric Macklin.

Neither Klaus nor Frank showed any emotion as they were found guilty of three counts each of first-degree murder for the killing of Klaus’s father and mother Gordon and Sandra and sister Monica on Dec. 8, 2013.

The family home on a farm six km northeast of Castor was burned to the ground to cover up the cold-blooded killings.

Macklin said Klaus, 45, did not kill his family but planned the murders along with Frank, 32.

“Further, he counselled, procured, solicited and incited and encouraged Mr. Frank to kill the victims,” he said in a standing room-only courtroom packed with more than 100 people.

Crown prosecutors established beyond any reasonable doubt that Frank willingly shot the Klauses, the family dog and burned down the home.

“He did this according to his planning and deliberation with Mr. Klaus. Mr. Frank knew exactly what Mr. Klaus expected of him and he carried out the murders in accordance with their plan.”

A first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Crown prosecutors want the three murder charges to be served consecutively, which would mean neither man would be eligible for parole for 75 years.

Defence lawyers for Klaus and Frank oppose consecutive sentences and will make their arguments before the judge on Jan. 22.

Six victim impact statements have been submitted by the court. Five of the writers want to read their statements in court, which is expected to happen this afternoon.

Klaus and Frank were arrested in July 2014 after being the subject of a four-month RCMP undercover Mr. Big operation. During that sting, both men confessed to their roles in the killings.

Macklin said he accepted that the admissions made to Mr. Big and another undercover police officer were true and he rejected their testimony from the six-week trial that wrapped up on Nov. 29.

The judge said he did not believe Klaus’s testimony when it was different than his confessions during the Mr. Big operation.

“It is clear that he has lied many times to many different people,” he said. “His testimony was replete with inconsistencies and improbabilities, if not absurdities.”

As for Frank, the judge noted the accused acknowledged he is an “inveterate and habitual liar.

“His testimony was incapable of belief and I do not believe his evidence.”

The judge rejected the men’s testimony that the other committed the crime and fear of each other prevented them from going to the police.

More to come ….