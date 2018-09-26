Guilty plea in February pizza place crash

Man pleads guilty to failing to remain the scene of an accident

A man has pleaded guilty to failing to remain at the scene of an accident in connection with a crash at Papa Baldy’s Pizza in February.

Red Deer RCMP said at the time a truck reversed across the parking lot and drove into the West Park pizza restaurant causing extensive damage and minor injuries to a female employee.

A suspect later turned himself in to police.

RCMP said they believe the collision about 9 p.m. on Feb. 2 was unintentional.

David Andrew Amstutz, 32, is charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident in which a person was injured.

He is due back in Red Deer provincial court on Nov. 30.

Meanwhile, charges have not yet been laid in connection with a collision at the Lion’s Den Pub at Quality Inn at 7150 Gaetz Ave.

A 27-year-old man is accused of crashing a truck through the doorway of the pub on Saturday night around 10 p.m.

The crash resulted in extensive damage to the pub, but no one was injured.

The male driver was restrained by customers until police arrived and arrested the suspect without incident.

The pub’s entrance was boarded up and the pub was still closed on Wednesday.



