Papa Baldy Facebook page

Guilty plea in February pizza place crash

Man pleads guilty to failing to remain the scene of an accident

A man has pleaded guilty to failing to remain at the scene of an accident in connection with a crash at Papa Baldy’s Pizza in February.

Red Deer RCMP said at the time a truck reversed across the parking lot and drove into the West Park pizza restaurant causing extensive damage and minor injuries to a female employee.

A suspect later turned himself in to police.

RCMP said they believe the collision about 9 p.m. on Feb. 2 was unintentional.

David Andrew Amstutz, 32, is charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident in which a person was injured.

He is due back in Red Deer provincial court on Nov. 30.

Meanwhile, charges have not yet been laid in connection with a collision at the Lion’s Den Pub at Quality Inn at 7150 Gaetz Ave.

A 27-year-old man is accused of crashing a truck through the doorway of the pub on Saturday night around 10 p.m.

The crash resulted in extensive damage to the pub, but no one was injured.

The male driver was restrained by customers until police arrived and arrested the suspect without incident.

The pub’s entrance was boarded up and the pub was still closed on Wednesday.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lacombe ties tax increases to inflation

Just Posted

Central Alberta communities win AUMA award

Red Deer and neighbours recognized for collaboration

Lacombe passes cannabis and tobacco bylaw

Smoking, vaping and cannabis consumption banned in all public places

Guilty plea in February pizza place crash

Man pleads guilty to failing to remain the scene of an accident

Lacombe ties tax increases to inflation

Lacombe will use Consumer Price Index as a guide to tax increases

Red Deer gets behind online campaign

Stand Up For A Safe Community attracts supporters

WATCH: Chili lunches raise money for Red Deer’s United Way

AB Global Talent held the fundraiser in City Hall Park, hoping to raise $2,000

Mural unveiled by Red Deer Cultural Heritage Society

Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School students were commissioned to do a mural… Continue reading

Barack Obama takes swipe at Trump’s attitude on environment

OSLO — Former U.S. President Barack Obama took a swipe at President… Continue reading

NEB names three-member panel to conduct Trans Mountain expansion review

CALGARY — The National Energy Board has named the panel that will… Continue reading

Some police forces question roadside marijuana impairment gauge

VANCOUVER — Some Canadian police forces are hesitant to use a federally… Continue reading

Alberta city’s cartoon cannabis spokesman up in smoke after parental backlash

LEDUC, Alta. — Buddy has gone up in smoke. The official cartoon… Continue reading

Canada’s ‘use-it-or-lose-it’ parental leave coming three months early, in March

OTTAWA — Soon-to-be-parents will be able to access extra weeks of leave… Continue reading

Air Canada pilots say near collision should prompt Ottawa to address pilot fatigue

TORONTO — The union representing Air Canada pilots says a near-collision at… Continue reading

Trump says new NAFTA a get-out-of-jail card on 232 tariffs, Trudeau suggests

UNITED NATIONS, N.Y. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave Canada’s NAFTA-talks nemesis… Continue reading

Most Read