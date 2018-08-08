Blackfalds RCMP are looking for a suspect who brandished a firearm at 7-Eleven in Blackfalds. (Photo contributed)

Gun pointed at customers at Blackfalds convenience store

Blackfalds RCMP look for suspect

RCMP are looking for a man who pointed a fireman at customers at the 7-Eleven store in Blackfalds Monday night.

Blackfalds RCMP said at about 10:45 p.m. a verbal altercation took place between several males and a knife was shown to several customers.

As the altercation escalated a firearm was also produced and pointed at the same customers outside the store.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The suspect was described as a Caucasian man, 25 to 35 years old, about 1.70 to 1.77 meters tall (five feet eight inches to five feet 10 inches), with a medium build and minimal facial hair.

He wore a red sweater, black pants, and black hat with a red brim. He had a pink and blue sport motorcycle, known as a crotch rocket,

and drove north out of Blackfalds.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or their local police. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.


News tips
