Guns seized from stolen vehicle in Ponoka

Ponoka RCMP arrested two men early who were found with nine guns and other weapons. (Photo contributed)

Several stolen guns were discovered in a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning in Ponoka.

Ponoka RCMP said at 12:48 a.m. a suspicious vehicle was reported at 51st Street and 64th Avenue that turned out to be stolen from Wetaskiwin County.

The driver fled when police activated emergency equipment, but the vehicle was located a short time later.

Two men were arrested who allegedly committed break and enters in Wetaskiwin. Nine guns were found in the vehicle and seven were believed to have been stolen.

Together they face a total of 98 charges.

A 42-year-old man, of no fixed address, was charged with possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm, failure to comply with a recognizance, being in a vehicle without owners consent, obstruction, and more.

Charges against a 23-year-old man, of no fixed address, include possession of a firearm while prohibited, failure to comply with a recognizance, failure to comply with a probation order, possession of a weapon while prohibited, and obstruction.

Both suspects were remanded into custody and will appear in Wetaskiwin provincial court on Thursday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Ponoka RCMP at 780-783-4472 or their local police. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (for instructions visit www.crimestoppers.ab.ca).



