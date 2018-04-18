Habitat for Humanity to host Mother’s and Father’s Day builds

Hand your mom a hammer for Mother’s Day.

Habitat For Humanity Red Deer is hosting a women’s build on May 10 and 11, just ahead of Mother’s Day on 13. A Father’s Day build is scheduled for June 15, two days before Father’s Day on June 17.

Shannon Humphrey, Habitat For Humanity Red Deer volunteer and communications coordinator, said the women’s build, will feature female construction workers at the duplex site. This will raise awareness for women in trades and celebrate women within the community.

“We want to attract people to come out, so they would be able to drive by years later and say, ‘I helped build that.’ It’s a very tangible result, when you volunteer with us,” she said.

Humphrey said the builds will help the organization recruit volunteers and celebrate Central Alberta diversity.

The organization wants to engage with Central Albertan youth and has organized a youth build June 1, coinciding with International Children’s Day.

Humphrey said these builds, most of which are new to Red Deer, are conducted Canada-wide and also internationally by Habitat For Humanity Canada and worldwide, on different dates. The women’s build, for example, is hosted on account of Mother’s Day or International Women’s Day.

“Habitats affiliates across Canada that do the same thing and so we want to mirror the campaigns that have been successful and bring them to Red Deer,” she said. Humphrey said volunteers don’t need experience to be on the construction site. The organization provides personal protective equipment, training, and a walk-through on the days they volunteer.

Habitat For Humanity Red Deer began construction on a duplex in Aspen Ridge earlier this year. It is expected to be completed in October. The duplex will be home to two Central Alberta families who will move in after completion around October.

To find out more about volunteering visit habitatreddeer.ca.



