Habitat For Humanity Red Deer is organizing Mother’s and Father’s Day builds this year to help recruit volunteers and celebrate Central Alberta diversity. Photo suppled

Habitat for Humanity to host Mother’s and Father’s Day builds

Hand your mom a hammer for Mother’s Day.

Habitat For Humanity Red Deer is hosting a women’s build on May 10 and 11, just ahead of Mother’s Day on 13. A Father’s Day build is scheduled for June 15, two days before Father’s Day on June 17.

Shannon Humphrey, Habitat For Humanity Red Deer volunteer and communications coordinator, said the women’s build, will feature female construction workers at the duplex site. This will raise awareness for women in trades and celebrate women within the community.

“We want to attract people to come out, so they would be able to drive by years later and say, ‘I helped build that.’ It’s a very tangible result, when you volunteer with us,” she said.

Read more: Building in Aspen Ridge

Humphrey said the builds will help the organization recruit volunteers and celebrate Central Alberta diversity.

The organization wants to engage with Central Albertan youth and has organized a youth build June 1, coinciding with International Children’s Day.

Humphrey said these builds, most of which are new to Red Deer, are conducted Canada-wide and also internationally by Habitat For Humanity Canada and worldwide, on different dates. The women’s build, for example, is hosted on account of Mother’s Day or International Women’s Day.

“Habitats affiliates across Canada that do the same thing and so we want to mirror the campaigns that have been successful and bring them to Red Deer,” she said. Humphrey said volunteers don’t need experience to be on the construction site. The organization provides personal protective equipment, training, and a walk-through on the days they volunteer.

Habitat For Humanity Red Deer began construction on a duplex in Aspen Ridge earlier this year. It is expected to be completed in October. The duplex will be home to two Central Alberta families who will move in after completion around October.

To find out more about volunteering visit habitatreddeer.ca.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cheap gas trumps sunny days

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer’s newest public art unveiled

Red Deer’s latest “ghost” sculpture is a love letter to the game… Continue reading

Cheap gas trumps sunny days

Red Deer Advocate poll found 53 per cent preferred cheap gas over good weather

Health committee cheers idea of national pharmacare program, but cost an issue

OTTAWA — A parliamentary committee is recommending that prescription medications be publicly… Continue reading

WATCH: City worker tackles fleeing suspect after police officer incapacitated

Citizen awards were presented Thursday by RCMP

Red Deer RCMP honours local citizens and businesses who helped police

Recognition ceremony held Thursday morning in Red Deer

Video: Mudslide closes highway in B.C.

A mud slide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

Humboldt Broncos tribute concert aims to bring in 30 NHL players, alumni for event

Organizers behind a Saskatoon tribute concert to honour the Humboldt Broncos say… Continue reading

From catchphrases to fashion: ‘Scandal’s’ pop culture impact

NEW YORK — As “Scandal” wraps up its seventh and final season… Continue reading

Shortage of EpiPens to treat severe allergic reactions has consumers concerned

TORONTO — Pauline Osena knows how crucial it is to have EpiPens… Continue reading

Video: Mudslide closes highway in B.C.

A mud slide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

Koolhaas said Prada Tower explores effect of space on art

MILAN — Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas says the 10-story tower he designed… Continue reading

From shelter to castle: The ‘fairy tale’ of Meghan Markle’s Ontario-adopted pup

A dog adopted from an Ontario rescue home has proved to be… Continue reading

Designers lining up to dress Ontario teen headed to royal wedding

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — A 15-year-old Ontario girl who scored an invitation to… Continue reading

Canadian country stars join Humboldt Broncos tribute concert in Saskatoon

Some of Canada’s biggest names in country music are banding together for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month