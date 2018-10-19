Habitate for Humanity home available in Lacombe

Volunteers work on a Red Deer duplex that was being built by Habitat for Humanity Red Deer. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Habitat for Humanity is looking for a family who wants to call Lacombe home.

An existing Habitat home in the community is available for affordable home ownership.

Families who are residents of Lacombe, Blackfalds, Red Deer and area are encouraged to attend an information session to learn the details on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. in the North County Room at Lacombe Memorial Centre.

Pre-registration is not required.

For more information, contact Janelle Duffin at 403-309-6080 extension 101 or email janelle.duffin@habitatreddeer.ca.



