Sixty-five per cent of poll respondents saw no need for stricter handgun laws

Canada’s handguns laws are strict enough say 65 per cent of those who responded to an Advocate poll.

In the wake of a mass shooting in Toronto among other incidents we asked “Do you agree handgun laws need to be more strict?”

Nearly two-thirds (57 votes) said they are good enough. Twenty-seven per cent (24 votes) wanted to see laws tightened. Just under six per cent (five votes) were not sure, depends on what is proposed.

One person agreed stricter laws were needed but only in urban areas.



