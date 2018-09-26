Hapless helpers recount own rescue by divers from Thai cave

BANGKOK — There were a host of heroes in July’s dramatic rescue of 13 members of a youth soccer team from a cave in northern Thailand … and then there were the hapless would-be helpers from the Thai Well Water Association.

Their story — barely reported and now mostly forgotten — was recounted Wednesday by the association’s president, Surapin Chaichompoo, who told how he and three employees spent two days draining water from the cave in an attempt to help the rescue, took a nap, and found themselves trapped inside with the water rising.

He said that on their third day, two British divers searching for the boys stumbled upon them and improvised a rescue.

Surapin said he was unable to contact them afterward, but would still like to thank them.

The Associated Press

