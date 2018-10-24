Happy has made a remarkable recovery from injuries. (Contributed photo).

Happy the scrappy Red Deer street dog is about to star in a pet calendar

Owner Emmy Stuebing tells about his “amazing” recovery

Happy the wonder dog has not only made a remarkable recovery from serious injuries, he’s set to appear as Mr. December in the 2019 Humane Society Calendar.

His owner, Emmy Stuebing, is over the moon about Happy’s progress since her small white rescue dog was found badly injured after being missing for more than six weeks in Red Deer in the summer of 2017.

After bolting from the Bower home of Stuebing’s parents in August, Happy proved to be quite the escape artist. It took a community effort to find the dog cowering miserably under a Michener Hill shed.

A veterinarian concluded the pooch had probably been hit by a car while on the lam — and his injuries were many, including a fractured pelvis and broken femur.

Thanks to a GoFundMe campaign and personal donations, more than $10,000 came in to help pay for Happy’s vet bills, and the dog was discharged from the animal hospital a year ago this week.

Stuebing remains grateful for the “flood of support” that came in from friends, family, neighbours and concerned citizens.

She noticed during the early weeks of his recovery, Happy wasn’t using his injured leg. “It just hung there … and he often peed on it!”

But with exercise and growing strength, he started using the leg again after about six weeks, and “it’s working great now.”

Stuebing’s thrilled to say that Happy is doing “amazingly well … he can now run and sit and even jump.”

He can go on nearly “endless” walks, play with his toys, and make six or more rounds of the dog park, where he now lives with Stuebing in Edmonton.

“I believe the wonderful support of so many people really helped with his recovery and I will be forever humbled and grateful for so much kindness,” said Stuebing, a Red Deer native, who wanted to give supporters an update on Happy’s progress.

The icing on the cake is that her scrappy pup gets to be Mr. December in the upcoming Central Alberta Humane Society Calendar.

“Stay tuned to watch for him there,” said Stuebing.

 

Happy likes his dog treats. (Contributed photo).

Previous story
Olds teacher gets math award
Next story
Expect little advance warning if postal workers rolling lockouts hit Red Deer

Just Posted

Happy the scrappy Red Deer street dog is about to star in a pet calendar

Owner Emmy Stuebing tells about his “amazing” recovery

Expect little advance warning if postal workers rolling lockouts hit Red Deer

CUPW updating walkout communities on its website and social media

Central Alberta motorists: Watch out for porcupines — and other wildlife on the move

The outcome of a porcupine-truck collision is not pretty

Olds teacher gets math award

Award goes to Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools teacher

Red Deer mall repurposes former Sears location

The Great Indoors Market at Bower officially launches Nov. 10

NHL addressing goalies’ issues with smaller chest protectors

James Reimer keeps flinching and he doesn’t like it. Several times in… Continue reading

Sexual assault trial to resume for former gymnastics coach

SARNIA, Ont. — The sexual assault trial for a former gymnastics coach… Continue reading

‘Mockingbird’ chosen as America’s best-loved novel in vote

LOS ANGELES — “To Kill a Mockingbird,” a coming-of-age story about racism… Continue reading

Taylor Swift donates to fan struggling with medical bills

OREM, Utah — Taylor Swift has donated $15,500 to a GoFundMe account… Continue reading

Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rate as some trade uncertainty recedes

OTTAWA — With some trade uncertainty now out of the way, the… Continue reading

Postal workers hold second day of rotating strikes at plants in Toronto area

TORONTO — Canada Post employees are holding a second day of rotating… Continue reading

With eye to election, senators push Trudeau to fulfil non-partisan Senate vow

OTTAWA — The head of the coalition of independent senators says Prime… Continue reading

Canadian satellites vulnerable to cyberattack, internal Defence note warns

OTTAWA — Satellites vital to Canadian military operations are vulnerable to cyberattack… Continue reading

Most Read