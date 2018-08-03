There will be a Harvest Fair and Quilt Show at Stephansson House in Spruce View Aug. 19 from noon to 5 p.m. (Photo contributed by Stephansson House)

Harvest Fair and Quilt Show at Stephansson House in Spruce View

The event will be held Aug. 19 from noon to 5 p.m.

A historic house will close its season with a bang in a couple weeks.

Stephansson House, a provincial historic site in the Hamlet of Spruce View, will host the annual Harvest Fair and Quilt Show from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 19.

Edward van Vliet, facility supervisor, said the house’s annual event has plenty for people to experience.

“We try to make it very active … and there’s quite a lot happening.

“There is a range of vendors people can see; there’s booths for food, home decorations, live demos,” said van Vliet. “There are a bunch of penny carnival games too; Plinko, bean bag toss and all types of games.”

The fair had 19 vendors this past year and van Vliet said he expects to see a similar number this year. The event will also feature live music and a photo booth where attendees can dress up as vikings to celebrate Icelandic culture.

About 300 people attended the past couple events and van Vliet said they hope to see even more this year.

Van Vliet said the event has been running for several years year in various forms.

“The event kind of declined in popularity a few years back, but over the last couple years we’ve been boosting it back up.

“Our staff decided they really want this event to be accessible fun and entertaining,” he said. “I think we’ve stepped up our game for entertainment. It’s a family-oriented site and event so we want people to feel like it has enough to offer.”

The house was owned by Stephan G. Stephansson, who is known as the Poet of the Rocky Mountains. Born in Iceland, Stephansson brought his family to what is now the Markerville area in 1889.

“Stephansson is a big part of the Markerville community,” said van Vliet. “He was instrumental in forming the Markerville Creamery, he gave some of his land for a school to be built. He found so many ways to serve the larger community whether it was through business or education.”

More information on the historic site is available at www.stephanssonhouse.ca.


