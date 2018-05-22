On the weekend molten rock from Kilauea volcano in Hawaii started pouring into the sea and has been generating plumes of lava haze or “laze” as it interacts with seawater. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Hawaii volcano generates toxic gas plume called laze

PAHOA, Hawaii — The eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii sparked new safety warnings about toxic gas on the Big Island’s southern coastline after lava began flowing into the ocean and setting off a chemical reaction.

The molten rock started pouring into the sea over the weekend. It’s been generating plumes of lava haze or “laze” as it interacts with seawater.

It’s just the latest hazard from a weeks-old eruption that has so far generated earthquakes and featured gushing molten rock, giant ash plumes and sulfur dioxide. The eruption has destroyed more than 40 buildings forced more than 2,000 people to evacuate.

On Monday, lava entered and then stalled on the property of a geothermal plant near one of Kilauea’s new volcanic vents. Officials earlier this month removed 50,000 gallons (190,000 litres) of stored flammable gas from the plant to reduce the chance of explosions.

Here are key things to know about the latest volcanic threat:

WHAT IS LAVA HAZE?

It is made of dense white clouds of steam, toxic gas and tiny shards of volcanic glass. Janet Babb, a geologist with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, says the plume “looks innocuous, but it’s not.”

HOW IS IT CREATED?

Laze is formed when lava enters the ocean and triggers a series of chemical reactions.

The seawater cools the lava, which forms a glass that shatters. Tiny pieces are picked up by the steam cloud, which contains hydrochloric acid that also is created by the interaction of lava and the ocean.

“Just like if you drop a glass on your kitchen floor, there’s some large pieces and there are some very, very tiny pieces,” Babb said. “These little tiny pieces are the ones that can get wafted up in that steam plume.”

Scientists call the glass Limu O Pele, or Pele’s seaweed, named after the Hawaiian goddess of volcano and fire.

WHY IS IT DANGEROUS?

The clouds contain hydrochloric acid, which is about as corrosive as diluted battery acid. It can irritate the skin and eyes and cause breathing problems.

Babb says protective masks that officials have been distributing to protect people from volcanic ash will filter particles from lava haze but not the hydrochloric acid.

Laze itself is not enough to cause serious burns, Babb said, unless someone is right on top of where lava enters the ocean. Waves also can wash over molten lava and send scalding water onshore, so people should maintain a safe distance.

No major injuries have been reported from lava haze. The U.S. Geological Survey says laze contributed to two deaths in 2000, when seawater washed across recent and active lava flows.

WHO NEEDS TO BE CONCERNED ABOUT IT?

Mostly people who are near the lava entry on the southern coast, either on land or in boats just offshore. Where the plume wafts depends heavily on wind direction and speed.

The gas clouds initially appear on the shoreline, but trade winds on Sunday carried plumes about 15 miles (24 kilometres) to the southwest. The cloud was offshore, running parallel to the coast.

When the winds die down, the plume can flatten out. Its size, meanwhile, depends on the volume of lava falling into the sea.

The hazards minimize once the shards fall to the ground because the glass would mix with the earth.

WHAT OTHER THREATS DO PEOPLE NEED TO BE WORRIED ABOUT?

Methane explosions could be a problem as lava flows into areas with a lot of vegetation. Babb said that is because decaying vegetation creates pockets of methane, which the lava’s heat can ignite.

Late Sunday or early Monday, lava entered and then stalled on the property of a geothermal plant. Officials earlier this month removed 50,000 gallons (190,000 litres) of stored flammable gas from the site to reduce the chance of explosions.

Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder said the lava stalled behind a berm on the property boundary.

The plant harnesses energy from the volcano for electricity. Underground wells bring up steam and hot liquid, and the steam feeds a turbine generator.

Previous story
Venezuela’s opposition scrambles to regroup after Maduro win
Next story
Vegas casino workers to vote on strike that could cost city

Just Posted

Hawaii volcano generates toxic gas plume called laze

PAHOA, Hawaii — The eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii sparked new… Continue reading

Break-in at Coronation tow yard

RCMP investigate

Vegas casino workers to vote on strike that could cost city

LAS VEGAS — Tens of thousands of casino workers in Las Vegas… Continue reading

WATCH: Ellis Bird Farm open for summer

There is something magical about the Ellis Bird Farm located outside of… Continue reading

Police look for woman left at Gasoline Alley 3 a.m. Sunday to ensure her safety

At 3 a.m. Sunday, a woman was left stranded on a parking… Continue reading

Red Deer Silhouettes prepare for year-end show

Synchronized swimming team will perform its last show this season May 30

Capitals force Game 7 with 3-0 victory over Lightning

Capitals force Game 7 with 3-0 victory for Lightning Capitals 3 Lightning… Continue reading

Learn to shoot safely at Ladies’ Range Day in Central Alberta

Walking up to a firearms’ store and looking at the variety of… Continue reading

School victims honoured at Billboard Awards; Janet, BTS shine

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards paid tribute to the students and teachers… Continue reading

Stars urge Indonesia to ban ‘brutal’ trade in dog meat

JAKARTA, Indonesia — International stars of acting, music and sports have urged… Continue reading

Taylor Swift is doing more to stop scalpers than Ontario’s new ticket act: experts

TORONTO — Step aside Ontario lawmakers, because Taylor Swift is giving you… Continue reading

In London, some Brits shrug off royal wedding: ‘Irrelevant’

LONDON — Watching the cheering, flag-waving Brits lining the sun-soaked royal procession… Continue reading

Grenfell Tower survivors weep as inquiry begins in London

LONDON — Survivors of a devastating high-rise fire in London wept Monday… Continue reading

Developer pushes back construction of Nova Scotia rocket launch site

HALIFAX — The start date for the construction of Canada’s only commercial… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month