File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Ryan Straschnitzki smiles as he speaks to reporters at Shriners Hospitals for Children in Philadelphia. The father of the young hockey player who was paralyzed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash says his son is making good progress in his specialized spinal treatment in the United States.

‘He powers through:’ Music, swimming part of therapy for paralyzed hockey teen

The father of a junior hockey player who was paralyzed in a bus crash says his son is making good progress as he receives specialized spinal treatment in the United States.

Ryan Straschnitzki, who had been getting physiotherapy at Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre, has been continuing his rehabilitation at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Philadelphia for the last week.

The 19-year-old was paralyzed from the chest down when a bus carrying his Saskatchewan junior hockey team, the Humboldt Broncos, was in a collision with a semi-trailer on a rural highway in April. He suffered a spinal injury, broken ribs, a broken collar bone, a punctured lung and bleeding in his head and pelvis.

“There’s pool therapy maybe tomorrow and he has had music therapy. They gave him a guitar signed by the lead singer of (rock group) Boston to play with in his room with an amp,” the teen’s father, Tom Straschnitzki, told The Canadian Press.

“Gets loud in here. Gonna try drums. It’s hard as he has no core strength, but his balance is getting good.”

Some of the treatment is aimed at making the young man more independent.

“He practised wheelies to go up and down curbs. I try everything he is doing, try to use my arms only. The simplest thing for you and me is new learning for him but he powers through.”

The Shriners began the first pediatric spinal cord injury rehabilitation program in the United States in 1983. They say the program includes a wide range of rehabilitation aimed at building strength, confidence and “independence to the fullest extent possible.”

His son hasn’t lost his competitive spirit, said Straschnitzki.

“Ping-Pong was interesting but he did it and beat me. I beat his ass in air hockey. Then he kicked mine in basketball. I was standing for the Ping-Pong and basketball. For the air hockey, I sat.”

“And I don’t let the kids win. They have to earn it.”

Previous story
WATCH: Mulder receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Just Posted

WATCH: Mulder receives Lifetime Achievement Award

2018 Women of Excellence Awards held Wednesday at Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer

WATCH: Central Alberta organizations recognized for efforts to improve air quality

Parkland Airshed Management Zone holds its Blue Skies Awards luncheon

WATCH: Remembering all war veterans on D-Day:

A Decoration Day ceremony is held Wednesday at Red Deer Cemetery

Olds student uses his ‘NBA flick’ to win free-throw basketball championship

Spencer Clifford starts his school day by sinking a few baskets

Updated: Three sisters among five dead in highway crash

Victims include three sisters from Samson Cree Nation and a man and woman from Ermineskin band

WATCH: Remembering all war veterans on D-Day:

A Decoration Day ceremony is held Wednesday at Red Deer Cemetery

Santacruzan, a colourful parade of ‘queens,’ will go through Red Deer Sunday

Filipino events to take place Saturday and Sunday in Red Deer

Alberta redesigns driver’s licences, adds iconic dinosaur Albertosaurus

EDMONTON — Alberta is redesigning its driver’s licences and including one change… Continue reading

Liberals look at building affordable housing for homeless veterans

OTTAWA — The federal government is considering whether to foot the bill… Continue reading

Scheer rejects one-on-one trade talks with U.S. as long as NAFTA can be saved

OTTAWA — Conservatives say it might help Canada’s bargaining position on the… Continue reading

‘He powers through:’ Music, swimming part of therapy for paralyzed hockey teen

The father of a junior hockey player who was paralyzed in a… Continue reading

Trudeau warns of difficult talks between G7 leaders on intractable issues

QUEBEC — It was supposed to be Justin Trudeau’s moment for Canada… Continue reading

Ex-Olympian Allison Forsyth says Bertrand Charest affair was covered up

MONTREAL — A former Olympic skier who alleges she was sexually abused… Continue reading

Sochi’s empty stadium reflects Russian sports struggles

SOCHI, Russia — Sochi’s World Cup stadium is a spectacular, sweeping structure… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month