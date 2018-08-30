Health care emerges as prominent issue in Quebec election campaign

MONTREAL — The hot-button issue of health care burst into the spotlight in Quebec’s election campaign Thursday in the form of promises for more family doctors as well as subsidized eyewear for youngsters.

Liberal Leader Philippe Couillard pledged to increase the number of family doctors available to Quebecers — a contentious issue that dogged his government during its first mandate.

The Liberals want an additional 900,000 Quebecers to have a family doctor by the end of their second mandate in 2022.

Aware of opinion polls that consistently suggest health care appears to be voters’ biggest concern, Couillard also said his government would spend an additional $200 million to hire nurse-practitioners, home-care personnel and other health-care staff.

But it was family doctors that dominated the health announcement, with the Liberals saying they will impose financial sanctions against doctors if the portion of Quebecers with a family doctor doesn’t climb to 85 per cent from 80 per cent by the end of this year.

The 85 per cent target has been put off twice since last year.

“We can’t keep shovelling this into the future, year after year,” Couillard said on Day 8 of the 39-day campaign.

“And I think we can go even further by the end of the term. I think it’s realistic to think we can be close to 90 per cent.”

Couillard insisted there are enough doctors in the province and money in the network for the targets to be reached.

The Coalition Avenir Quebec, meanwhile, said it will reimburse up to $250 every two years for anyone 17 or under who needs glasses or contact lenses.

Previous story
Sylvan Lake restaurant owner wins best Caesar in Alberta

Just Posted

Notley pulling Alberta out of federal climate plan after pipeline decision

Notley is also saying Trudeau must call an emergency session of Parliament

Red Deerians frustrated by needle debris

Disgarded needles have gotten worse in Red Deer

Sylvan Lake restaurant owner wins best Caesar in Alberta

Kjeryn Dakin will head to Toronto later this year for the Best Caesar in Town National Final

WATCH: Catholic students in Red Deer, Sylvan Lake and Blackfalds return to school on Thursday

Their high school classmates return Friday

Red Deer mom tracks down stolen bike

“Don’t mess with mom”

Red Deer mom tracks down stolen bike

“Don’t mess with mom”

Outdoor pool staying open past Labour Day

Michener Aquatic Centre closing for repairs

Improvements for 43rd street parking lot

Work on gravel parking lot north of Servus Arena starts this week

Seniors: Eyes as windows to the brain

We see everything through our eyes. But can we see our brain… Continue reading

Proud to play: No-one missing as Canadian basketball women gather for camp

TORONTO — The pride in playing for Canada was nurtured from a… Continue reading

Alexander Zverev finally reaches 3rd round at US Open

NEW YORK — Alexander Zverev is finally hanging around for the third… Continue reading

Ottawa analyzing Trans Mountain ruling; going ahead with pipeline purchase

VANCOUVER — Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the federal government is pushing… Continue reading

Manitoba RCMP officer in serious condition after being shot; 3 suspects arrested

WINNIPEG — An RCMP officer was shot and seriously injured while responding… Continue reading

NAFTA’s sticking points: Key hurdles to clear on the way to a deal

OTTAWA — Canadian and U.S. officials say the path to a renegotiated… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month