(Advocate file photo).

Health tips from officials as herring egg harvest opens on Vancouver Island

VICTORIA — Health officials are offering some food safety advice as this year’s herring egg harvest opens along a section of Vancouver Island’s east coast.

Hand-gathered herring eggs, known as spawn-on-kelp, are an important traditional seafood for many First Nations, but an outbreak of a cholera strain in 2018 forced closure of the harvest between French Creek and Qualicum Bay.

Island Health says in a news release that lab tests confirm a small group of people contracted the vibrio cholera bacteria last year after eating herring eggs from the affected region.

Officials say the bacteria are a “natural inhabitant” of the marine environment, are unable to produce the toxin found in more severe strains of cholera and are not from poor sanitation or sewage.

Vibrio cholera infections are relatively rare, but the health authority says when they do occur symptoms can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, fever, vomiting, nausea, blood and mucus of the stool.

Until last year there had been no reported outbreaks, but a Health Canada and BC Centre for Disease Control review found salinity, acidity, temperature, sunlight and availability of nutrients can encourage the bacteria.

Water temperature above 10 C and sea water low in salt are two key factors in development of vibrio cholera, the review said.

“At the time of the March 2018 harvest, although water temperatures were below 10 degrees C, a relatively high rainfall could have affected different environmental factors, including lowering salinity and increasing nutrient availability,” it said.

The health authority urges harvesters to use bleach or a similar sanitizer on all harvesting and egg-carrying equipment, to wash hands before handling roe and to rinse the eggs with drinking-quality water or boiled, cooled salt water to remove some bacteria.

It also recommends the roe be cooked or blanched, but “if cooking is not preferred, be aware that there is always a risk with eating raw seafood.”

Vibrio cholera is an emerging issue on the B.C. coast, the news release says, adding that First Nations, health authorities and the federal and provincial governments are working to better understand it.

Previous story
Alberta Opposition leader critical of NDP government’s tax changes
Next story
Saskatchewan bull rider suspended from circuit pending criminal charges outcome

Just Posted

Growing support for separating roles of justice minister and attorney general

OTTAWA — Federal Justice Minister David Lametti is publicly musing about whether… Continue reading

Woman faces murder charge

Victim identified as Matthew Berresford

Regina seeking citizen input on how to regulate body rub parlours

REGINA — The City of Regina wants input from residents on how… Continue reading

Canada Winter Games to finish in style

Closing Ceremonies starts at 6:30 p.m. at Enmax Centrium Saturday

Health tips from officials as herring egg harvest opens on Vancouver Island

VICTORIA — Health officials are offering some food safety advice as this… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: The white blazer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

PHOTO: Bif Naked

Canada Winter Games mascot Waskasoo joined Bif Naked on stage on Wednesday… Continue reading

Nathan Cullen joins long list of NDP MPs who won’t seek re-election

OTTAWA — Nathan Cullen, one of the NDP’s best known and most… Continue reading

Appeals Court upholds landmark ruling ordering tobacco companies to pay billions

MONTREAL — In what is being described as a major defeat for… Continue reading

Parks Canada worried spilled grain from derailed CP train will attract grizzlies

BANFF, Alta. — Parks Canada is worried spilled grain from a derailed… Continue reading

Police seek help identifying electronic store thieves

Red Deer RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects… Continue reading

McDavid and Oilers hand Senators sixth straight loss

OTTAWA — Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers were able to overcome… Continue reading

‘Will and Grace’ star to present icon award to Kids in the Hall at CSAs

TORONTO — “Will and Grace” star Eric McCormack is slated to toast… Continue reading

‘Northern Rescue’ star William Baldwin faced real-life danger with mudslide

TORONTO — William Baldwin has been through some harrowing emergency situations, both… Continue reading

Most Read