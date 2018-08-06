Photo: Contributed

Heat warning in effect for Central Alberta all week

A heat warning is in effect for some parts of Central Alberta, Environment Canada website states.

Residents in City of Red Deer, County of Stettler, Lacombe County, Ponoka County, and Red Deer County can expect a maximum daily temperature near 29 C or above Tuesday. A minimum overnight temperature of 14C or above is expected to begin tonight and last until at least Friday.

By mid-week daytime highs are expected to be in the low to mid 30s, Environment Canada website states.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours:

– Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

– Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time indoors at cooled buildings (including malls or indoor pools).

– Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

– Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

Environment Canada website asks residents to monitor symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness. Particular vigilance is urged for vulnerable individuals, including children, seniors, individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.

Heat Warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.


