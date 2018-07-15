Photo: Contributed

Heat warning in effect for Central Alberta

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Central Alberta.

Residents in City of Red Deer, County of Stettler, Lacombe County, Ponoka County, and Red Deer County can expect a maximum daily temperature near 29 C or above Monday and Tuesday and overnight near 14 C.

A low pressure system moving through the province Wednesday will bring scattered showers and cooler temperatures to the region.

Residents are asked to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks from the heat and consider rescheduling outdoor activities. Do not leave a person or pet inside a closed vehicle, Environment Canada website states.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when very high temperatures are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

