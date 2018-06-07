Heat warning in effect for Red Deer, Central Alberta

A large swath of Central Alberta is feeling the heat as temperatures will hit as high as 29C Thursday, according to Environment Canada.
A heat warning was issued Thursday afternoon for Red Deer, Lacombe, Blackfalds, Ponoka, Sylvan Lake, Innisfail, Bowden and the surrounding areas.
The warning said maximum daily temperatures are expected to reach near 29C or higher Thursday and Friday, with overnight temperatures dropping to 14C.
In the event of heat, Environment Canada recommends:
- Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day
- Take frequest breaks from the heat, spending time indoors at your house or at cooled public buildings
- Drink plenty of water, non-alcoholic or non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated
- Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time