Heat warning in effect for Red Deer, Central Alberta

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Red Deer. (Advocate file photo)

A large swath of Central Alberta is feeling the heat as temperatures will hit as high as 29C Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

A heat warning was issued Thursday afternoon for Red Deer, Lacombe, Blackfalds, Ponoka, Sylvan Lake, Innisfail, Bowden and the surrounding areas.

The warning said maximum daily temperatures are expected to reach near 29C or higher Thursday and Friday, with overnight temperatures dropping to 14C.

In the event of heat, Environment Canada recommends: