Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Red Deer. (Advocate file photo)

Heat warning in effect for Red Deer, Central Alberta

A large swath of Central Alberta is feeling the heat as temperatures will hit as high as 29C Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

A heat warning was issued Thursday afternoon for Red Deer, Lacombe, Blackfalds, Ponoka, Sylvan Lake, Innisfail, Bowden and the surrounding areas.

The warning said maximum daily temperatures are expected to reach near 29C or higher Thursday and Friday, with overnight temperatures dropping to 14C.

In the event of heat, Environment Canada recommends:

  • Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day
  • Take frequest breaks from the heat, spending time indoors at your house or at cooled public buildings
  • Drink plenty of water, non-alcoholic or non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated
  • Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time
Previous story
PHOTOS: It’s yard sale season in Red Deer
Next story
Innisfail replaces old ‘smoking’ handivan used to transport seniors

Just Posted

Supreme Court won’t hear case of convicted Innisfail bomber

Financial advisor serving life sentence for death of former client

Donations being collected for families affected by fatal crash

GoFundMe page set up to help five families who lost loved ones

WATCH: Red Deer walks a mile in her shoes to support the Women’s Outreach

Men wear high heels to raise funds for charity

Forgetting animals won’t happen at Central Alberta Humane Society

Edmonton Humane Society puts new procedures in place

Humane society garage sale raises $80,000

Money going towards veterinary care

WATCH: Mulder receives Lifetime Achievement Award

2018 Women of Excellence Awards held Wednesday at Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer

Heat warning in effect for Red Deer, Central Alberta

A large swath of Central Alberta is feeling the heat as temperatures… Continue reading

PHOTOS: It’s yard sale season in Red Deer

Homeowners on Botterill Crescent in Red Deer had a neighbourhood garage sale Thursday

Calgary to allow festivals to set up tents where cannabis can be consumed

CALGARY — The City of Calgary will allow festivals to set up… Continue reading

Environmentalist David Suzuki receives honorary degree from Alberta university

EDMONTON — Human beings are a “tectonic force” shaping nearly every facet… Continue reading

Another group of residents seeks to sue CP Rail over Lac-Megantic rail disaster

MONTREAL — A new group of mostly Lac-Megantic residents is seeking authorization… Continue reading

Defence chief looking at ways to speed up military inquiries into deaths

OTTAWA — The military’s top general says he is not satisfied with… Continue reading

Woman charged in drug trafficking operation at Innisfail bar

Appears in court on July 27

Looking to the sky: B.C. company says it is sucking carbon from air, making fuel

It sounds like spinning straw into gold: suck carbon dioxide from the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month