Red Deer Advocate file photo

Heat warning issued for Central Alberta

Environment Canada says temperature to hit close to 30 C today

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Central Alberta from Bashaw to Pine Lake and including Red Deer.

A period with maximum daily temperatures reaching near 29 C or above and minimum overnight temperatures reaching near 14 C or above are expected.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

A low pressure system will begin to move across Alberta on Monday, bringing thunderstorms and cooler temperatures for Tuesday, says Environment Canada.

Over southeastern parts of Alberta hot temperatures are currently forecast to return Wednesday and Thursday.

People in the areas covered by the heat warning are advised to take the following precautions to protect themselves, their families and their neighbours:

•Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

•Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time indoors at cooled buildings (including malls or indoor pools).

•Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

•Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

•Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness. Particular vigilance is urged for vulnerable individuals, including children, seniors, individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.

For more heat health advice, including for vulnerable individuals, visit www.albertahealthservices.ca/news/heat.aspx.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

The heat warning covers thef

•Camrose County near Bashaw and Meeting Creek

•City of Red Deer

•County of Paintearth near Halkirk and Big Knife Prov. Park

•County of Stettler near Big Valley, Botha, Gadsby, Byemoor, Endiang, Donalda, Nevis and Rochon Sands

•Flagstaff County near Forestburg and Galahad

•Lacombe County near Clive, Alix, Mirror, Eckville, Lacombe, Blackfalds and Bentley

•Ponoka County near Ponoka and Maskwacis

•Red Deer County near Elnora, Lousana, Delburne, Penhold, Innisfail, Bowden, Pine Lake, Spruce View, Red Deer Lodge Provincial Park, Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House.


