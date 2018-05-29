Suspicious package sent to Red Deer law firm

A suspicious package sent to Advocate Law in downtown Red Deer. (Photo contributed by ANDREW PHYPERS)

Police were called to a Red Deer law firm after it received a box with “bomb inside” written on it Tuesday afternoon.

There is heavy police presence downtown on 47 Avenue and 48 Street. Residents and employees were evacuated from the first floor of Lexington Place, which Advocate Law is attached to, as a precautionary measure.

Police were alerted about the package just after noon and are investigating it as a possible explosive device.

Pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the vicinity of the building is blocked. Police say 47 Avenue, between 48 to 50 Streets, and 49 Street, between 46 and 48 Avenues are closed.

The Explosives Disposal Unit has been deployed and will attend to provide assistance. The public is asked to avoid the area and have patience.

The closures are expected to remain in effect until at least 5 p.m.

An update will be provided when available.



