Help load up a loader with winter donations in Red Deer Saturday

Red Deer’s public works department is inviting the community to help load a loader with donations of new and gently used winter coats and mittens at the Snow and Ice Celebration on Saturday.

Donations can be dropped off during the event at the civic yards from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In the spirit of public works, donations will be collected in the bucket of a loader and distributed to local social agencies.

“We are dedicated to making Red Deer a great place to live and wanted to find a way to give back to those in need,” said public works manager Greg Sikora.

“We know that local social agencies are in need of more winter items as the cold weather sets in, and this is a great opportunity for the community to come together and help out.”

The Snow and Ice Celebration is free. There will be winter crafts and activities, hot chocolate and cookies, and Santa will make a visit from noon to 2 p.m. for photos.

Residents can also learn more about the snow and ice program, including their snow zone and route and how to sign up for snow zone alerts.

Parking will be available on site, or visitors can take transit directly to the event.

Information is available online at reddeer.ca/snow.


