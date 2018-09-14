(File photo by Advocate staff)

Help shape the future of arts and culture in Red Deer

The City of Red Deer is asking its residents to provide input on how to best serve the future arts and cultural needs of the community and the surrounding area.

An online survey is now on city’s website.

The survey is part of the Cultural Facility Needs Assessment project. Approved by Council in 2016, the goal of the project is to determine what type and function culture/arts facility would best promote collaboration among cultural entities with efficient use of existing and new resources all while assessing overall needs of Red Deer and the region.

“In 2014, Red Deerians ranked a performing arts centre/concert hall as the fourth priority in terms of community amenities,” said Tara O’Donnell, culture superintendent. “This study will help us better understand what type of facility will best suit both the needs of those who use these facilities and the broader community.”

The survey will provide the city an understanding of what matters most to people and the criteria that people believe should be considered in exploring a new cultural facility. The information gathered through this study will inform what type/function of arts/cultural facility would best serve Red Deer and the region now and in the future.

“The needs assessment is the first phase in what could potentially be a multi-year project,” said O’Donnell. “What we learn now will help position us for success as we build a sustainable plan for an arts and culture facility in our community.”

The survey is currently available at reddeer.ca/surveys and will be open until October 5. All survey respondents will automatically be entered to win a $75 Recreation, Parks and Culture gift card.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer RCMP releases latest photo radar locations
Next story
Suspicious activity links Ponoka man to property crimes

Just Posted

WATCH: Dragonfly Centre for children’s healing opens in Red Deer

More than 500 traumatized children will be treated annually

Red Deer RCMP releases latest photo radar locations

Red Deer RCMP released photo radar locations for the rest of this… Continue reading

Lacombe-Ponoka UCP candidates discuss the issues at public forum

Thalia Hibbs, Ron Orr remain in race for UCP party constituency

Red Deer area MPs say tariffs hurting Central Alberta businesses

The tariff war between U.S. and Canada is hurting Central Alberta businesses.… Continue reading

Rural homelessness initiative launched in Central Alberta

Lacombe FCSS part of Alberta Homeless Estimation Project

Updated: RDC president Joel Ward to retire

Ward will stay on through the school year to help with transition to new president

Ottawa putting up $117M to restore land link to Hudson Bay town of Churchill

WINNIPEG — The federal government is putting up $117 million to restore… Continue reading

Through the legs: Coric’s ‘tweener’ draws bows at Davis Cup

ZADAR, Croatia — Borna Coric pulled off a through-the-legs lob shot winner… Continue reading

The Latest: Feds: Hunker down until Florence passes

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Latest on Hurricane Florence (all times local): 10… Continue reading

As Trump threatens election meddlers, Russia says ‘so what?’

PARIS — President Donald Trump is finally making moves against foreign election… Continue reading

Officials work to pinpoint cause of ‘Armageddon’-like blasts

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Investigators were working Friday to pinpoint the cause of… Continue reading

Ont. Tories to hold Saturday sitting to speed up passage of Toronto council bill

TORONTO — Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government will hold a rare Saturday sitting… Continue reading

Boss revenge, self-colonoscopy studies win 2018 Ig Nobels

BOSTON — Anyone who’s ever been so furious with their boss that… Continue reading

Suspect in Toronto van attack that left 10 people dead to appear in court

TORONTO — The man accused of driving a van down a busy… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month