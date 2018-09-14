Help shape the future of arts and culture in Red Deer

The City of Red Deer is asking its residents to provide input on how to best serve the future arts and cultural needs of the community and the surrounding area.

An online survey is now on city’s website.

The survey is part of the Cultural Facility Needs Assessment project. Approved by Council in 2016, the goal of the project is to determine what type and function culture/arts facility would best promote collaboration among cultural entities with efficient use of existing and new resources all while assessing overall needs of Red Deer and the region.

“In 2014, Red Deerians ranked a performing arts centre/concert hall as the fourth priority in terms of community amenities,” said Tara O’Donnell, culture superintendent. “This study will help us better understand what type of facility will best suit both the needs of those who use these facilities and the broader community.”

The survey will provide the city an understanding of what matters most to people and the criteria that people believe should be considered in exploring a new cultural facility. The information gathered through this study will inform what type/function of arts/cultural facility would best serve Red Deer and the region now and in the future.

“The needs assessment is the first phase in what could potentially be a multi-year project,” said O’Donnell. “What we learn now will help position us for success as we build a sustainable plan for an arts and culture facility in our community.”

The survey is currently available at reddeer.ca/surveys and will be open until October 5. All survey respondents will automatically be entered to win a $75 Recreation, Parks and Culture gift card.



