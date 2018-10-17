2018 Business of the Year Award 11 to 20 employees category winner is Woodmaster Cabinets Ltd. Matthew Wear, co-owner at Woodmaster Cabinets (middle with award) was alongside his team to receive the award Wednesday. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Here’s 2018 Business of the Year Awards winners list

Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce hosts Business of the Year Awards

Five Central Alberta businesses were honoured with Business of the Year Awards Wednesday by the Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce.

The winners at the 2018 Business of the Year Awards were:

Master Rim’s Taekwondo for the one to 10 employees category

Woodmaster Cabinets Ltd. for the 11 to 20 employees category

Red Deer Orthodontics for the 21-plus employees category

The Young Entrepreneur Award went to iSupply Stock Inc.

For the first time, a Not-for-Profit Business Award was given to Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre.


