Here’s 2018 Business of the Year Awards winners list

Five Central Alberta businesses were honoured with Business of the Year Awards Wednesday by the Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce.
The winners at the 2018 Business of the Year Awards were:
Master Rim’s Taekwondo for the one to 10 employees category
Woodmaster Cabinets Ltd. for the 11 to 20 employees category
Red Deer Orthodontics for the 21-plus employees category
The Young Entrepreneur Award went to iSupply Stock Inc.
For the first time, a Not-for-Profit Business Award was given to Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre.
