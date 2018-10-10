Heritage Recognition Awards held in Red Deer next month

Sound the Alarm, one of the ‘Ghosts’ statues that preserves Red Deer’s past. (Advocate file photo).

Outstanding efforts in heritage preservation, education and awareness in the Red Deer area will be recognized at the Heritage Recognition Awards on Friday, Nov. 2.

Awards will be presented to Red Deer City or County residents or groups in several categories.

For the Built and Natural Heritage Conservation, Protection and Preservation Award, the nominees are:

-The Harvard Historical Aviation Society’s Radio Antenna Project and

– Stephan G. Stephansson Icelandic Society’s Tindastol Cemetery Restoration Project

For the Heritage Advocacy, Education and Awareness Award, the nominees are:

– Norwegian Laft Hus Society

– Waskasoo Community Association’s Waskasoo Walking Tour and

– Waskasoo Environmental Education Society’s Waskasoo Park Interpretive Signage Program

For the Lifetime Achievement Award, the nominee is Gilles Allard

The ceremony will be held at Festival Hall, 4214 58 Street, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by light refreshments.

The public is encouraged to attend the free event.

Heritage Recognition Awards were established in 2002 by the Heritage Preservation Committee.