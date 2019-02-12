High profile individual who delayed UCP vote for Red Deer South unknown

Who is the “high profile individual” who wants to represent the United Conservative Party in Red Deer-South?

The answer is not known.

So far, four people have stepped forward to represent the UCP in the 2019 provincial election: Jason Stephan, Norman Wiebe, Adele Poratto and Bruce Buruma.

READ MORE

UCP nomination open for Red Deer South

The party delayed the constituency’s nomination vote by close to two months.

Around December, a letter from UCP executive director Janice Harrington to the party’s Red Deer-South constituency association and nomination contestants alerted them that the vote would be delayed.

“There are a number of highly qualified individuals who have stated their interest in the nomination and we know that the members of Red Deer-South will be well served by whomever is selected.

“However, due to the interest of a high profile individual to seek the nomination, as well as the Christmas holiday season that is rapidly approaching, the party has decided not to hold the nomination event until early next year,” Harrington said in the letter.

“This decision was made with the intention of providing as many qualified individuals the opportunity to seek the nomination in Red Deer-South as possible. Our intent has always been to hold a handful of nominations in 2019 to accommodate contestants who have professional responsibilities that prevent them from seeking a nomination earlier in the cycle.”

In an interview Tuesday, Harrington did not comment on who the “high profile” candidate is and whether or not the individual had come forward.

She said the Red Deer-South constituency is not the last one to open for nominations. So far, 82 of 87 UCP constituencies have held nomination votes, with five more to go.

Nomination applications are due Feb. 21 at 5 p.m.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter