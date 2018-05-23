High school students’ art work on display in downtown Red Deer

St. Joseph High School student Ashley Sveinson is one of the 13 students who participated in the school’s first art show. The students’ work is on display at The Hub on Ross in downtown Red Deer throughout May. Contributed photo

St. Joseph High School is hosting its first art show including paintings and photographs at The Hub on Ross in downtown Red Deer throughout May.

Visual art work of about 13 students, from Grades 10, 11 and 12, is on display including drawings and digital art.

After the show ends, some select pieces will be at the school’s upcoming Cultural Street Fair May 30.

Jonas Marchinko, fine arts teacher at St. Joseph High School, said art shows allow student pieces of work to be shown not only within the classroom, but also to a larger audience in the local community. Supporting artistic endeavours and talents is important for students growing in their artistic abilities and those looking for a career in the visual arts field.

“Some students have a lot of confidence, because they have been making art for many years and have experience, whereas other students are newer to exploring their artistic identity and they benefit from lots of positive feedback and encouragement from their family, friends and teachers,” he said.



