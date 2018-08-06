Highland Green neighbourhood school in Red Deer opens next week, drivers asked to slow down

For many students school is still a month away, but the bell will ring at St. Patrick’s next week as they return to classes.

St. Patrick’s Community School offers a year-round schooling program to students in Red Deer and will begin its 2018-2019 school year on Aug. 13.

The Red Deer Catholic Regional School district is asking the public to adhere to speed limits in school zones, especially in the Highland Green neighbourhood, where the school is located.

New student registration starts Tuesday. Visit www.stpatsschool.ca for information and to register online.

St. Patrick’s Community School serves over 700 Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 9 students.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter