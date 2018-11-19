Motorists can now drive the new Highway 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange. (Photo contributed)

The Highway 2-Gaetz Avenue interchange is now open.

The infrastructure project on the south end of the city will improve traffic flow and safety for highway travellers, local residents and commuters and businesses in the Red Deer area.

Construction of the $80-million interchange began in 2016 and includes five new bridges, new on and off ramps for northbound and southbound traffic, the widening and realignment of Highway 2 and the integration of the Taylor Drive and Gaetz Avenue interchanges.

Minor finishing work, such as final paving, signage, guardrail installation and landscaping, will be completed in 2019.

Transportation Minister Brian Mason said this heavily travelled stretch of highway has always been a pinch-point for motorists.

Red Deer County Mayor Jim Wood said it was a massive project, and in only two years, has completely changed the way that motorists access Gasoline Alley and Red Deer.

“This project has improved vehicle safety and efficiency – which creates even greater demand for local businesses. We are also excited to see the beginning of a new business area adjacent to the highway, at the junction of highways 2 and 42,” Wood said.

“The new interchange will greatly enhance safety and improve access for citizens in Red Deer and region, as well as for the thousands of our fellow Canadians who will be joining us from across our country for the Canada Winter Games,” said Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer.



