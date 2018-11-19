Motorists can now drive the new Highway 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange. (Photo contributed)

Highway 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange is now open

Work began on the $80-million interchange in 2016

The Highway 2-Gaetz Avenue interchange is now open.

The infrastructure project on the south end of the city will improve traffic flow and safety for highway travellers, local residents and commuters and businesses in the Red Deer area.

Construction of the $80-million interchange began in 2016 and includes five new bridges, new on and off ramps for northbound and southbound traffic, the widening and realignment of Highway 2 and the integration of the Taylor Drive and Gaetz Avenue interchanges.

Minor finishing work, such as final paving, signage, guardrail installation and landscaping, will be completed in 2019.

Transportation Minister Brian Mason said this heavily travelled stretch of highway has always been a pinch-point for motorists.

Red Deer County Mayor Jim Wood said it was a massive project, and in only two years, has completely changed the way that motorists access Gasoline Alley and Red Deer.

“This project has improved vehicle safety and efficiency – which creates even greater demand for local businesses. We are also excited to see the beginning of a new business area adjacent to the highway, at the junction of highways 2 and 42,” Wood said.

“The new interchange will greatly enhance safety and improve access for citizens in Red Deer and region, as well as for the thousands of our fellow Canadians who will be joining us from across our country for the Canada Winter Games,” said Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer’s capital budget talks start amid gloomy forecasts
Next story
Red Deer’s Christmas Wish Breakfast helps children by collecting toys

Just Posted

Highway 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange is now open

Work began on the $80-million interchange in 2016

Red Deer’s capital budget talks start amid gloomy forecasts

Failing Kinex Arena will need replacement soon: city manager

Jamie Koe rink kicked out of Red Deer Curling Classic

Skip Jamie Koe and his team from Yellowknife, N.W.T., was ejected from… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Christmas Wish Breakfast helps children by collecting toys

Donations go to Red Deer Salvation Army and Red Deer Christmas Bureau

‘Fantastic Beasts’ flies to top of weekend box office

LOS ANGELES — “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” crawled, slithered and… Continue reading

VIDEO: Stan Lee leaves posthumous message for his fans

Marvel Comics’ co-creator died on Monday at the age of 95

Death of young Thai kickboxer brings focus on dangers

BANGKOK — The sight of two preteen boys pummeling each other with… Continue reading

Teenage driver survives spectacular crash at F3 Macau GP

MACAU — Teenage driver Sophia Floersch was set to undergo surgery Monday… Continue reading

David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy, but your order is safe

David’s Bridal is filing for bankruptcy protection but there is no danger… Continue reading

Taiwan president defends pro-independence film award winner

BEIJING — Taiwan’s president expressed her support for the prestigious Golden Horse… Continue reading

Pamela Anderson calls Australian PM’s comments ‘smutty’

LOS ANGELES — Pamela Anderson is criticizing Australia’s prime minister for making… Continue reading

Trump on Khashoggi death tape: ‘No reason for me to hear it’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said there is no reason for him… Continue reading

Searchers in California fires step up efforts ahead of rain

CHICO, Calif. — Searchers combing a Northern California town levelled by a… Continue reading

Disney details new ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ attractions

ORLANDO, Fla. — “Star Wars” fans will soon be able to pilot… Continue reading

Most Read