Highway 2/Gaetz Avenue interchange permanent signage installation begins Monday

Crews begin installing permanent signage for the Highway 2/Gaetz Avenue Interchange Monday.

The work will take about one month, weather permitting. Placement of overhead signage will require intermittent lane closures along Highway 2 and the collector-distributor roads. The majority of the lane closures will happen at night.

Drivers are asked to use caution through the project site, obey the posted speed limits and watch for possible detours.



