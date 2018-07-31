Historic barn near Olds struck by lightning

A vintage barn near Olds was consumed by flames after being struck by lightning on Monday evening.

The Olds fire department was dispatched to a rural structure fire on the southeast corner of Hwy 2 and Hwy 27 at about 9:45 p.m.

Crews found a historic barn ablaze. A “defensive fire attack” was started to limit the spread of flames to adjacent buildings.

Crews had the fire under control within half an hour after firefighters from Didsbury and Bowden were called for assistance with water supply. Twenty-two firefighters fought the blaze with two fire engines, a water tanker, and a rescue unit from Olds.

The firefighters were on scene until midnight, but the barn could not be saved.

Owners of the property, who had witnessed the lightning strike, had just done recent restoration work to their barn. The value of their loss has not yet been determined.