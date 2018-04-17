Historic Mirror library building purchased

Mirror’s historic library building appears to have been saved.

The building was put up for sale by Lacombe County when the library moved into the local United Church basement.

Four bidders came forward with the building, which was assessed by the county at $82,500, going to Ron Smithman for $10,500. County council approved the sale last week.

Keith Boras, county manager of environmental and protective services, said the sale was good news for the community.

The owner has told the county he hopes to use the building for a dog grooming business down the road. He could not be reached on Tuesday.

“We don’t need any more empty buildings,” said Boras. “Some of the other bidders were going to sit on it awhile.”

Boras said the building started life as a rural school house and then was moved into town.

“It certainly fits that model of the one-room school house,” he said.

Mirror had bad luck with its historic buildings in recent years. Last April, the century-old Mirror Lumber and Farm Supply building and its lumber yard burned down.

In March 2016, the Imperial Hotel, which was built in 1912, was destroyed in a fire.



