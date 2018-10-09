Dignitaries watch the torch lighting ceremony today in Ottawa. (Contributed photo).

Historic torch relay ahead of Canada Winter Games signifies ‘unity’

It’s a flame of unity.

That’s how Lyn Radford, board chair of the 2019 Canada Winter Games Committee, defines the torch that was lit last week from the Eternal Flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

The torch is touring 48 communities across Canada for the first time before it comes to Red Deer to officially start the Games on Feb. 15.

“(The torch signifies) unity through sport across Canada,” said Radford Tuesday.

She said the National MNP Canada Games Torch Relay is “historic” because the 2019 Canada Winter Games Host Society wanted all of Canada be a part of the 2019 Games.

“Whether they’re an athlete, if they qualified to come here, or whether they’re a parent or grandparent, or somebody who in the past have been part of the Games – we wanted everyone to really feel part of the Red Deer celebration,” said Radford.

While touring the country, the torch is accompanied by a faithful lantern, also lit from the Eternal Flame on Parliament Hill. The lantern acts as a back up, in case the flame on the torch goes out.

“The torch is always lit, there’s a lantern that always holds the flame. So we have a place to relight the torch if somebody trips, or for some reason it goes out,” said Radford.

But the lantern is only in the background unless needed. For instance, there may be times when the torch won’t be allowed in an enclosed area due to fire regulations – that’s when the lantern fills its shoes instead.

“The lantern would then signify the flame still. So we always have a flame of some sort going.”

After the Games are over, both the torch and the lantern will be treated as souvenirs, which will be used in the next Games, the 2021 Canada Summer Games in Niagara, Ont.

Out of the 48 communities on the itinerary, 26 are torch relay stops. The remaining 22 are celebration stops. The 26 stops will have relay runners, while the rest would be communities celebrating with different activities. Radford said how the communities choose to celebrate will vary.

Upcoming torch relay stops this month in Ontario include the Niagara region, London and Thunder Bay. Other stops include Montreal on Oct. 11, Winnipeg on Nov. 1, Regina on Nov. 6 and Saskatoon on Nov. 10.

B.C. stops include Victoria, Kelowna and Prince George later in November and early December.

Alberta torch relay stops include Grande Prairie on Jan. 5, Edmonton on Jan. 8, Lloydminster on Jan. 9, Medicine Hat on Jan. 12, Lethbridge on Jan. 16, Calgary on Jan. 18, Rimbey on Jan. 23, Leduc on Jan. 25, Blackfalds on Jan. 29 and Olds on Jan. 31.

February stops are: Lacombe on 2, Sylvan Lake on 5 and Ponoka on 7.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
