Hit and run in Stettler

Stettler RCMP are looking for a vehicle after a person was hit by a car on their way to school Tuesday morning.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries when the car struck them on 54 Street around 7 a.m. in Stettler. The car sped away after hitting the pedestrian.

The suspect vehicle is described as similar to a white or grey Caprice Classic. The front windshield has a crack, the driver side tail light was cracked and burnt out and it did not have hub caps.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3382.


