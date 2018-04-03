Truck used in fatal hit and run may have been found

Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate

The truck that may have been involved in the fatal hit and run on March 11 has been located.

Darren Nickolson was killed during the evening on the 5200 block of 76th Street. Red Deer RCMP said an older model truck struck Nickolson, who was standing near a parked vehicle. The truck then fled the scene.

RCMP said numerous tips came in from the public.

“This has been a lengthy, detailed investigation requiring a lot of legwork from a number of specialized RCMP teams, and we’re grateful for the tremendous community support we’ve received. We hope to have more information on the progress of this investigation soon,” said Sgt. Kevin Halwa with the Red Deer RCMP traffic unit.

“The RCMP forensic identification team is continuing the forensic work that will determine whether or not it is, in fact, the truck we’re looking for.”

As work is ongoing to verify the truck’s possible involvement, RCMP are not able to comment further on any aspect of the investigation at this time.

Anyone who might have information about the investigation is asked to call the Red Deer RCMP complaint line at 403-343-5575.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Record-breaking temperatures in Red Deer Saturday and Sunday
Next story
2019 Canada Winter Games launches Medal Design Contest

Just Posted

Cardston outfitter trial ends

Final submissions to judge set for June with decision to come later

Less restrictive portable, dynamic sign rules urged by Red Deer businesses

Sign bylaw passes, but administrators must reconsider spacing requirements

The next step in pushing for Red Deer hospital expansion is to talk to AHS, says Mayor Veer

Council is determined to keep the issue on the front burner

Francophone school will eventually be built in Red Deer’s Kentwood area

Catholic school district no longer locating future school there

Central Alberta woman helps owners reunite with their missing pooches

Sundre’s Kim Taylor helps dog owners

Rebels rollercoaster season holds hope for the future

Growth of youth movement fuels Red Deer Rebels future

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

2019 Canada Winter Games launches Medal Design Contest

Call out to Canadian artists

A visionary on and off the ice, Kevin Martin enters World Curling Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS — Not content to be one of the best curlers… Continue reading

This star is the farthest ever seen. It’s 9 billion light-years away

Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have found the farthest star ever… Continue reading

‘Fascinated and horrified’ scientists watched as a killer whale drowned another orca’s calf

When Jared Towers and two of his colleagues set out to observe… Continue reading

Video: Sparkly pizza, bagels and gravy: Nothing is safe from edible glitter’s reach

First things first: There is a difference between “edible” and “nontoxic” glitter.… Continue reading

In case you missed the ‘condom-snorting challenge’ – and didn’t know it’s a bad idea

Imagine uncoiling a condom and stuffing it up one side of your… Continue reading

Canadian light oil prices hit with same discounts afflicting oilsands prices

CALGARY — The same factors that have inflated the discount paid for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month