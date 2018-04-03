Truck used in fatal hit and run may have been found

The truck that may have been involved in the fatal hit and run on March 11 has been located.

Darren Nickolson was killed during the evening on the 5200 block of 76th Street. Red Deer RCMP said an older model truck struck Nickolson, who was standing near a parked vehicle. The truck then fled the scene.

RCMP said numerous tips came in from the public.

“This has been a lengthy, detailed investigation requiring a lot of legwork from a number of specialized RCMP teams, and we’re grateful for the tremendous community support we’ve received. We hope to have more information on the progress of this investigation soon,” said Sgt. Kevin Halwa with the Red Deer RCMP traffic unit.

“The RCMP forensic identification team is continuing the forensic work that will determine whether or not it is, in fact, the truck we’re looking for.”

As work is ongoing to verify the truck’s possible involvement, RCMP are not able to comment further on any aspect of the investigation at this time.

Anyone who might have information about the investigation is asked to call the Red Deer RCMP complaint line at 403-343-5575.



