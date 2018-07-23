HMCS St. John’s, Sea King return to Halifax port after overseas mission

HALIFAX — HMCS St. John’s and its 240-member crew pulled into their home port of Halifax today after a six-month mission overseas.

The Halifax-class navy ship cut through the fog this morning, pulling alongside a jetty as hundreds of family and friends waited to greet them.

The ship, along with a Sea King helicopter, were participating in exercises in the Baltic Sea, northern Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.

The return concludes the ship’s participation in a training mission called Operation Reassurance, which aims to reinforce NATO’s collective defence in the face of Russian aggression.

It also marks the last scheduled operational deployment of the CH-124 Sea King Helicopter after 54 years of service to the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Royal Canadian Navy.

HMCS Ville de Quebec left Halifax’s naval base last Wednesday to relieve HMCS St. John’s of duty.

On board was a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter, marking the first international deployment of the Canadian military’s new state-of-the-art, twin-engine machine.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Danforth rampage continues a deadly year of gun violence for Toronto
Next story
WATCH: Boot Scootin BBQ at Red Deer airport draws big crowd

Just Posted

Police probe deadly shooting that left 3 dead, 12 wounded in Toronto’s Greektown

TORONTO — Three people died in a shooting rampage that took place… Continue reading

Alberta UCP Leader Jason Kenney says hateful comments won’t be tolerated

EDMONTON — Alberta United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney, addressing party friction over… Continue reading

Charming great white shark delights followers with return to waters off N.S.

HALIFAX — Hilton is back. The great white shark who stole the… Continue reading

One in seven sexual assault cases in 2017 deemed ‘unfounded’: Statcan

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says some 3,900 sexual assaults reported to police… Continue reading

Child’s play at Westerner Days

Balloons bring out the child in everyone

WATCH: Gazebo groundbreaking in Waskasoo

Fifty per cent of the $100,000 project is funded by a provincial government grant

Fiat Chrysler is shaken without visionary CEO behind wheel

MILAN — Investors sent shares in Fiat Chrysler sliding Monday as they… Continue reading

HMCS St. John’s, Sea King return to Halifax port after overseas mission

HALIFAX — HMCS St. John’s and its 240-member crew pulled into their… Continue reading

Danforth rampage continues a deadly year of gun violence for Toronto

TORONTO — Sunday’s deadly rampage in Toronto marks the latest in a… Continue reading

One in seven sexual assault cases in 2017 deemed ‘unfounded’: Statcan

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says some 3,900 sexual assaults reported to police… Continue reading

Iran dismisses Trump’s explosive threat to country’s leader

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranians on Monday shrugged off the possibility that a… Continue reading

Americans in blended families cope with toll of deportation

BOCA DEL R\XCDO, Mexico — It’s almost as if Letty Stegall is… Continue reading

Residents flee forest fire near Greek capital of Athens

ATHENS, Greece — Residents fled their homes Monday as a swift-moving fire… Continue reading

Charming great white shark delights followers with return to waters off N.S.

HALIFAX — Hilton is back. The great white shark who stole the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month