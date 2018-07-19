Hockey dad gunned down in his driveway was case of mistaken ID: police

SURREY, B.C. — Homicide investigators say the murder of a hockey dad and dedicated nurse in Surrey, B.C., was a case of mistaken identity.

Paul Bennett was shot in his driveway on June 23 and died of his wounds in hospital.

His widow, Darlene Bennett, says Paul wasn’t involved in criminal activity and she never thought he would die of such violence, especially in their quite neighbourhood.

Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says it is a tragic case and investigators believe the 47-year-old man was the unintended victim of a targeted shooting.

Darlene says her husband was compassionate and caring, volunteered his time freely to coach their boys in sports, and loved being a nurse, especially when he was working in the operating room.

Both she and Jang are asking for the public’s help to find the killer and urge those who might have information to contact police.

Police have also released surveillance video from a home in the area showing a four-door Honda Civic that Jang says may be related to the case.

Brazilian police arrest 'Dr. Bumbum' after patient dies
Get your guilty pleasures: Westerner Days food

Get your guilty pleasures: Westerner Days food

Traditional sugary treats were served up by the plate, bowl and bucket… Continue reading

Count shows slight decrease in Red Deer's homeless

In two years, the number of homeless in Red Deer has decreased… Continue reading

Redoing hip surgeries are costly, says new study

Redoing hip and knee replacements costs Canada’s health system $130 million a… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer gets a taste of unique, fun chilis at cook off

From deer meat to Grand Marnier to raspberry jam everyone at the… Continue reading

Walk to raise overdose awareness

Leah’s Light registration deadline July 25

WATCH: Cirque ZUMA ZUMA puts on a show at Westerner Days

ZUMA ZUMA performs three times a day during Westerner Days

Zuckerberg's Holocaust comment puts Facebook on the spot

NEW YORK — Denying the Holocaust happened is probably OK on Facebook.… Continue reading

Brazilian police arrest 'Dr. Bumbum' after patient dies

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian police have arrested celebrated plastic surgeon Denis… Continue reading

Canadian marijuana company Tilray has first US pot IPO

SEATTLE — A Canadian company is the first marijuana business to complete… Continue reading

Dolphins anthem punishment includes suspensions

Miami Dolphins players who protest on the field during the national anthem… Continue reading

Soy "milk" makers may need to find alternative description

NEW YORK — Soy and almond drinks that bill themselves as “milk”… Continue reading

Calgary woman convicted in son's strep death granted day parole

CALGARY — A woman whose son died after she failed to take… Continue reading

Greenpeace members arrested for climbing Olympic Stadium tower in Montreal

MONTREAL — Several Greenpeace members climbed the outside of the Olympic Stadium… Continue reading

B.C.'s Site C dam project behind schedule, plagued by problems: expert

British Columbia’s mammoth Site C hydro-electric project is seriously behind schedule, plagued… Continue reading

