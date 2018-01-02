Hockey player with Red Deer ties heading to Olympics

Noah Welch has summered in Red Deer and practised with local teams

A hockey player who has connections to Red Deer has been named to the U.S. Olympic squad.

Noah Welch, 35, is playing in the Swedish Hockey League. He was taken by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the 2001 NHL draft.

Massachusetts-born Welch spends summers in Red Deer and has practised with the Red Deer Rebels and the Red Deer Optimist Chiefs.

He played in 75 NHL games for the Penguins, Atlanta Thrashers, Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Rebels tweeted their congratulations on Monday.