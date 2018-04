Aspen Heights Elementary School in Red Deer was placed in a hold and secure situation Monday, that lasted for about 20 minutes. No injuries reported. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Aspen Heights Elementary School was placed in a hold and secure situation Monday afternoon as a result of a RCMP request.

No injuries were reported. The hold and secure order lasted for about 20 minutes around noon.

A Red Deer Public School Division news release states students and staff were confined within the school during the period and continued with their daily learning.



