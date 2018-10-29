Hold on to your hat — it’s rodeo time.

Workers were busy turning Enmax Centrium in rodeo central on Monday. Canadian Finals Rodeo kicks off its unaugural event in Red Deer on Tuesday. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

Saddle up and hold on tight — the rodeo is in town.

The Canadian Finals Rodeo brings its rip snortin’, rootin’ tootin,’ thrill-a-second spectacle to the Enmax Centrium for the first time on Tuesday. It runs through Sunday.

CFR general manager Jeff Robson already likes what he sees in the event’s new home.

“I feel really good. The buzz is great,” he said. “We arrived last night and the city is buzzing.

“People knew why we were here and it’s exciting.”

It was a big move to Red Deer. CFR had been at Edmonton’s Northlands Coliseum for 44 years before city council opted to close down the venue.

“If you’re asking me if I had some sleepless nights — there’s no question,” said Robson.

With the Centrium, the event is shifting to a facility with less than half of the seats of Northlands. For many fans, that means they are going to be closer to the action than ever.

“I mean this is really an intimate building. There’s not a bad seat in the house.

“It’s just an enormous party. It’s going to be fun.”

It has been a huge undertaking. Crews were busy on Monday setting up the pens and chutes in the arena, while other work was going on in the barns.

“There are lots of considerations,” said Robson, adding facilities are needed for everything from competitors’ horses to the bucking stock.

“I think Westerner Park has just knocked it out of the park in terms of just providing a great facility and getting it ready in a really happening way.

“It’s really cool watching this come together.”

Preparing the arena is an art in itself. Besides trucking in tons of dirt, it has to be the right mixture of dirt and sand.

The biggest challenge? “I think just making sure we get it right,” he said.

“There are a lot of moving parts. For us, we have eight different events and each event has their own nuances.

“To make sure we’ve given consideration and catered to those nuances is a very challenging thing to do.”

The first year will no doubt have the steepest learning curve. Robson said they have already learned things they can put toward next year’s event.

“I think this year will be the hardest year. After this year, the interesting part will be what other ancillary events can we put in and how do we help the event grow.

“Because the community is putting a lot of money into our event and there is a lot of prize money, we need to make sure we’re bringing a lot of people to town and using all of the economic development we can.

“It should be a great ride.”

The action kicks off with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. Miss Rodeo Canada Horsemanship runs 8 a.m. to noon. The main rodeo events run 7 to 9 p.m.

Go to www.cfrreddeer.ca for more information.



