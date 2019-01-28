Holiday grocery shoppers in Red Deer raise $11k

Some Red Deer grocery stores raised more than $11,000 for the local food bank.

Real Canadian Superstore, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, No Frills, YIG and Extra Foods located all across Alberta are celebrating their most successful Holiday Food Drive to date, with over $350,000 raised and thousands of pounds of non-perishable food items donated to Food Banks Alberta and local food banks across the province.

This is the largest amount of money ever collected by the local stores for their twice-annual food drive, exceeding the 2017 provincial Holiday Food Drive total by over $115,000. For the first time ever, more than $2 million in cash was donated nationally during the food drive at Loblaw stores across Canada.

In Red Deer $11,400 was raised during the 2018 National Loblaw Food Drive.

The Holiday Food Drive ran from December 1 to 24 at all Real Canadian Superstore, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, No Frills, YIG and Extra Foods across the province. Donations of food and funds were collected for Food Banks Alberta and 48 local food banks in all areas of Alberta.

“A recent Food Banks Canada survey revealed that nearly half of Canadians know someone who has visited a food bank. The need for support only continues to grow,” said Stephanie Walsh-Rigby of Food Banks Alberta. “The Loblaw Holiday Food Drive helps to keep the shelves of food banks across the province stocked with healthy choices all winter long, making a huge impact on our neighbours who rely on the support of a local food bank.


