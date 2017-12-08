Home for LGBTQ+ youth to open soon

First two teens to take part in Haven project expected to move in before Christmas

A first-of-its-kind home for LGBTQ+ children and youth in community care will be open in Red Deer before Christmas.

The final touches are being put on the house for the Haven program with Heritage Family Services, said Shay Vanderschaeghe, program co-ordinator.

“We hope to have the windows go in by next week,” Vanderschaeghe said on Friday.

Staff have already been hired and they have been trained or are just finishing up their training.

“We’re in the process of in-taking youth for a before-Christmas house opening,” she said.

Three bedrooms will be available for LGBTQ and two teens have already been chosen to be the first to enjoy the Haven program. One is a 15-year-old living north of Red Deer and the other is a 16-year-old who lives east of Edmonton.

One of the misconceptions about the program, which is aimed at youth from 12 to 17, is that is only meant for Red Deer youth, she said.

The home will have live-in team lead staff along with night staff to ensure there is someone awake at all times.

Three bedrooms are available for youth, another is for a therapist and the fifth is a staff bedroom.

The Christmas school break provides the perfect opportunity to allow the teens, who are moving to Red Deer, to get settled in.

“People will finish out their schooling wherever they live and then join us here in Red Deer,” she said.

A third person is expected to take a room early next year.

Haven offers a unique program, she said, “which is why we’re trying to keep it small, do it well and then go from there.”

Last month, the Office of the Child and Youth Advocate released Speaking Out: A Special Report on LGBTQ2S+ Young People in the Child Welfare and Youth Justice Systems.

It came with five recommendations, including the need for supportive living options for LGBTQ2S+ children and youth in foster care, group homes, custody centres and homeless shelters in Alberta.


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Karl Subban to speak at RDC fundraiser
Next story
Flu numbers climbing sharply

Just Posted

Home for LGBTQ+ youth to open soon

First two teens to take part in Haven project expected to move in before Christmas

Flu numbers climbing sharply

The number of flu cases in Alberta has jumped over the last several weeks

Father says his suicidal daughter got no help from Red Deer hospital

Graham Barclay intends to make a formal complaint

Karl Subban to speak at RDC fundraiser

Karl Subban will be keynote speaker at 15th Annual Kings and Queens Scholarship Breakfast.

Prepare to be dazzled on Red Deer’s 2017 Christmas Lights tour

This year’s route is bigger and better, says its co-creator

WATCH: Santa donates blood on behalf of Lacombe family

With a little help from Old Saint Nick, Parker Berry is giving… Continue reading

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month