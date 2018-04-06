Home sales mirror last year

After a strong start sales flattened out in February

After charging out of the gate in January, Central Alberta home sales have levelled off.

January home sales were up sharply — 209 sales compared with 181 in January 2017 — but February is much as it was last year, according to Multiple Listing Services statistics compiled by Central Alberta Realtors Association.

There were 238 residential units sold in February, compared with 239 in February 2017.

Thanks to the strong start, home sales remain ahead of last year’s pace with 447 units changing hands, compared with 420 last year and 392 in 2016.

In Red Deer, the market remained strong with 185 sales in February, compared with 150 the same month last year.

Other communities’ sales were roughly on par with February 2017. Sylvan Lake had 28 sales in February (31 in 2017); Lacombe, 19 (20); Blackfalds, 24, (24); Rocky Mountain House, 12, (10); Ponoka, 15 (eight); Stettler, 11 (12); Penhold, seven (eight); Red Deer County, 21 (18); and Lacombe County, 12 (19).


