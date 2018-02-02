Hometown Hockey coming to Lacombe

Hometown Hockey co-hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone are bringing Hometown Hockey to Lacombe. (Photos by Rogers)

Hometown Hockey is on its way to Lacombe to celebrate Canada’s favourite sport.

The two-day hockey festival starts Saturday at noon at Flat Iron and wraps up Sunday afternoon following the Rogers Hometown Hockey outdoor viewing party of the live broadcast — on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW — of the Ottawa Senators vs Montreal Canadiéns NHL that starts at 11 a.m.

The free family-friendly hockey festival is full of music and activities, NHL alumni appearances, Stanley Cup photo ops, giveaways and more.

On Sunday afternoon the hockey broadcast kicks off with a special pre-game show hosted live by Ron MacLean and Tara Slone from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio starting at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

MacLean, who grew up in Red Deer, said just thinking about visiting Lacombe has stirred some up great hockey memories.

“I remember cutting my teeth as a referee refereeing the Lacombe Generals when they were in Bentley,” said MacLean on Friday from Oakville, Ont.

Although it’s not part of Hometown Hockey, the Lacombe Generals are hosting the Innisfail Eagles game on the weekend.

He also recalled watching Brian Sutter, of the Sutter hockey clan who will be at Hometown Hockey, play for the Red Deer Rustlers in a series against Kelowna in the early 70s.

He said the game went into overtime and Brian and another Rustler star were resting before getting back on the ice.

“They were sitting in the doorways of the benches, one in either doorway, and they eating wedges of oranges and sugar cubes.”

Those cubes were soaked in brandy, but that might be an urban myth, MacLean said with a laugh.

“I just remember how Brian, there was nothing left of him. He had to weigh a hundred pounds at that point, sweat just pouring off of him. I just remember his heart and soul.

“He’s going to be (in Lacombe) coaching the Innisfail Eagles and that’s just unbelievable to me.”

MacLean said hockey has deep roots in Lacombe. Former Governor General of Canada Roland Michener, of Lacombe, played hockey at Oxford University with former Prime Minister Lester Pearson.

“They were two great hockey players.”

Hometown Hockey runs Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to the end of the hockey outdoor viewing party.

To find out more about Hometown Hockey visit www.hometownhockey.com



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter