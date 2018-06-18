Hope fading for whale beached in Newfoundland: ‘The animal may die here’

Mike Morrissey of Whale Release and Strandings paddles cautiously towards an adult minke whale in Harbour Grace, N.L., in this recent handout photo. A whale rescue group says an adult minke whale that that became beached in a Newfoundland harbour is not in good health. Wayne Ledwell of Whale Release and Strandings says his group arrived on scene in the mouth of Harbour Grace early Monday morning after reports of a stranded whale, and found that the minke was “very thin.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Whale Release and Strandings

HARBOUR GRACE, N.L. — Hope was fading for a beached whale as night fell Monday on a small coastal community in eastern Newfoundland.

Wayne Ledwell of Whale Release and Strandings said the adult minke whale had been freed Monday morning, but instead of heading for the open waters of Conception Bay, it turned around and was stranded again in shallow waters near the town of Harbour Grace.

“I just think it’s a sick animal, for whatever reason,” Ledwell said in an interview late Monday. “The body is totally emaciated … This whale has some skin sloughing off of it. You can see some of its ribs.”

He said its behaviour was typical of a whale that seemed determined to beach itself.

“What I would rather do with an animal like this is to let nature take its course,” he said after returning to shore. “The animal is there for a reason … I think the animal may die here.”

Ledwell said he was consulting with federal Fisheries officials in Harbour Grace. A final decision on a course of action will likely come Tuesday morning, he said.

The whale, which was stuck about 20 metres from shore, is about seven metres long and probably weighs between two and three tonnes.

Earlier in the day, Ledwell and a colleague managed to free the whale using the oars on their small boat.

“They tried several times to get it out,” said a local resident who works at a convenience store close to where the whale was stranded. “It went farther out in the water and it just turned around and came back in again.”

The witness, who identified herself as Mary, said she could see the whale spouting from its blowhole earlier in the day.

About a couple dozen people had gathered by the shore to watch the whale, she said.

AHS recognizes National Indigenous Peoples Week
Renovation on the way for Lacombe emergency department

Renovation on the way for Lacombe emergency department

$3.1-million project to begin in the fall

Lacombe County wants public cannabis feedback

A pair of public meetings have been set for July 17 in Bentley and July 18 in Mirror.

More lost parrots, but no clues to what happened to Frootloop

Cochrane man’s search for lost Alexandrine parrot stymied

National Aboriginal Days festivities happen this week

Several events in Red Deer

Update: Red Deer's Ryan Vandervlis remains in critical condition in hospital after firepit explosion

WHL and families issue a statement on Friday night incident that injured three Lethbridge Hurricanes

WATCH: Central Alberta High School Soccer League champs crowned

Lindsay Thurber girls’ team and Notre Dame boys’ team won Saturday at Edgar Park Field in Red Deer

Tears flow as gay military veterans tell judge about ruined careers, lives

OTTAWA — Gay military veterans are telling a federal judge they were… Continue reading

Shotgun wounds show homeowner shot Indigenous man at close range, court told

HAMILTON — Either one of two shotgun blasts that hit an Indigenous… Continue reading

When it comes to tipping for service, millennials are cheapest

U.S. millennials are quick to whip out their wallets for pricey avocado… Continue reading

Autistic boy's classmates had never heard him speak. What he finally said at graduation blew them away.

People who know Sef Scott know he doesn’t normally speak. The 17-year-old… Continue reading

Compulsive video-game playing could be mental health problem

GENEVA — Obsessive video gamers know how to anticipate dangers in virtual… Continue reading

Trudeau government to kick off talks towards national strategy on big data

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government will take fresh steps on Tuesday towards… Continue reading

Ethics watchdog says Bill Morneau didn't break law with pension bill

OTTAWA — The federal ethics watchdog has closed the last in a… Continue reading

Private jet once owned by Elvis Presley for sale – again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley that… Continue reading

